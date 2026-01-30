Trump Caught Napping Again? Internet Reacts as President Appears To Doze Off at Oval Office Event

The internet has once again caught President Donald Trump appearing to take a nap during an important White House event. On Thursday, January 29, 2026, the president signed an executive order to establish the White House Great American Recovery Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at fighting drug addiction in the country and helping victims recover. During the signing of the order in the Oval Office, Trump was joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum’s wife, Kathryn Burgum, who previously struggled with alcoholism but has been sober for 22 years.

As the order was signed, Burgum gave a speech highlighting her own battle with addiction. But it seemed like Trump was in no mood to listen to her emotional story. Instead, the president appeared to doze off.

🚨WOW: During the emotional testimony of Kathryn Burgum about her past addiction, Trump is FAST ASLEEP. This was at his “White House Great American Recovery Initiative” signing. Earlier he denied sleeping and said photos catch him “mid blink.” Nah. Dude is OUT COLD. Zzzzzz. pic.twitter.com/JD2cGp508k — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 30, 2026

The video of the event shows the president sitting still in his chair with his eyes closed, as Burgum narrated her account. Trump did not move at all for a moment. He then suddenly opened his eyes and fixed his gaze on Burgum.

The clip has convinced social media users that the POTUS had fallen asleep for a few seconds. One person called him disrespectful towards Burgum and wrote on X, “I know we all get tired at times but the disregard he has for listening to others but himself is astonishing. This poor girl sharing her story and he naps. Disrespectful.”

Another highlighted that Trump only remains attentive when the conversation is about him. They wrote, “Trump only stays awake when he’s the topic of conversation. He has zero interest in others.”

The Republican leader had earlier claimed that cameras often caught him “mid-blink”, which led people to believe that the president slept during important meetings.

Social media users were quick to take digs at the 79-year-old’s claims, as one person commented, “Those are some really really looooong blinks.” Another joked, “Hey, he’s just a really… slow… blinker.”

If nodding off was not enough, the president also appeared absent-minded during the signing. While Kennedy Jr. was standing right behind him, Trump looked here and there to ask, “Where’s Bobby?” before extending his arm to find him standing just over his shoulder.

Trump looks right at RFK JR then asks where’s Bobby. pic.twitter.com/FgTmjeBoyx — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026

Trump has time and again stated that he is in perfect health, but experts have warned that old age might be catching up to him. His frequent napping incidents at the White House are not helping his case.

However, the president has a justification for his naps. Earlier this week, Trump stated in an interview with New York magazine that he does not actually sleep during Cabinet meetings, but only closes his eyes when he gets bored.

He proclaimed, “They’re boring as hell. I’m going around a room, and I’ve got 28 guys − the last one was three and a half hours. I have to sit back and listen, and I move my hand so that people will know I’m listening. I’m hearing every word, and I can’t wait to get out.”