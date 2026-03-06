Trump Calls Iran Conflict ‘Exciting,’ Gives Surprising Rating on Scale of 10

Recent comments from Donald Trump regarding the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Iran, and Israel have sparked new criticism from netizens. The sharp criticism comes after the U.S. president called the situation “exciting” and said he would rate it “about a 15” on a scale of ten.

According to a report by Tyla, Trump addressed the White House on March 5, where he claimed that the U.S. had the upper hand following recent military operations. “These are exciting times… We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly I would say,” he told reporters. “Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said, about a 15.”

His remarks come days after the United States launched major strikes on Iran on February 28. The intense operation also reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, causing global concern. The strikes, carried out with support from Israel, marked one of the most substantial escalations in tensions between Washington and Tehran in years.

Trump also suggested that Iran’s leadership structure was collapsing. “We’re in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead,” he said. Additionally, he mentioned that Tehran’s military stockpile was being “wiped out rapidly.”

In response, Iran has hit back with retaliatory drone strikes targeting hotels in Dubai, as well as airports and a U.S. consulate in the region. The attacks have caused disruption to international travel and industry, forcing several airports to shut down temporarily and cancelling thousands of flights. Unfortunately, many passengers who were on vacation were left stranded abroad as airlines continue to adjust routes across the Middle East.

Trump: These are exciting times. We’re doing very well on the war front. Somebody said, on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15 pic.twitter.com/z2Ndb7Acih — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 4, 2026

Despite the extreme situation, some American officials have tried to avoid describing the situation as a full-scale war. Mike Johnson, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said earlier this week: “We’re not at war right now, we’re four days into a very specific, clear mission and operation.” Trump, however, repeatedly referred to developments as happening on the “war front.”

The president’s tone has drawn strong reactions from netizens online and from critics who believe that describing war in such terms is insensitive. Several people shared their thoughts on the recent remark on X (formerly Twitter). They accused Trump of making it look like a game instead of a conflict that has already caused casualties and widespread disruption.

“This is real life, not a board game,” one user wrote, while another said the remarks sounded “craven and bloodthirsty.” Another critic commented: “To use the term ‘exciting’ when people are dying is beyond abhorrent.”

‘Exciting times, a 15 on a scale of 10’. Who would have thought the man that called fallen soldiers ‘suckers and losers’ would be so thrilled about sending your kids to keep him out of jail? pic.twitter.com/Zkq2XWwT4S — Grace Inge (@GraceInklaar) March 5, 2026

Trump also faced backlash earlier in the week after discussing Khamenei’s death in an interview with ABC News. “I got him before he got me,” Trump said. “They tried twice. Well, I got him first.” Apparently, the president was referencing an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate him during the 2024 presidential campaign.