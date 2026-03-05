Thousands of Americans Trapped in Middle East as Trump Administration Scrambles to Evacuate

Thousands of Americans have been reported stranded amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel-Iran War chaos. With other countries such as Europe and India removing their citizens from major Middle Eastern cities that have been targets, Americans have been anxiously awaiting evacuation from the embassies in the region. Are they going to be left behind, or will the Trump administration act fast to save them?

The U.S. urged its citizens to leave Iran before it struck the region. But plans to help them get out were not shared until much later. One such American shared his story of fear amid still being stranded in Dubai. Speaking to The New York Post, software company Sardine’s CEO, Soups Ranjan, explained his circumstances.

It’s day 4 of a war America started & hundreds of thousands of Americans are stranded across the Middle East. An hour ago @StateDept patted itself on the back by announcing what it called a “historic” effort to protect Americans. Except, it isn’t. Limited flights have already… https://t.co/CxrW1WjBeg — Maria Kari (@mariakari1414) March 3, 2026

Ranjan is one of the 1,500 Americans still stranded. These people are in areas America has been striking in its ongoing war with Iran. Ranjan revealed that he’d arrived in Dubai on a business trip on February 25, 2026. Shortly after, he was aboard his flight bound for home.

During his flight back, panic set in. The plane was forced to turn around after news of a missile en route was announced. According to Ranjan, they were in Iran’s airspace when the plane was asked to turn around. That made the moment even scarier. However, he recalled the pilot keeping everyone calm aboard as they turned around to Dubai.

The CEO even shared his experience on LinkedIn, catching the attention of a US Rep., Suhas Subramanyam. The U.S. Rep didn’t waste time. He reportedly sent a formal letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, demanding immediate action.

American Citizens in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel: To receive departure assistance information from the Department of State about available aviation and ground transportation options, please fill out the following form: https://t.co/UUgAktjhOf pic.twitter.com/bm2vComp30 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 4, 2026

In a recent press briefing, Rubio spoke about Americans stranded abroad. He revealed that roughly 1,500 had been pleading for help from the government. He also confirmed that the Trump administration was in the midst of evacuation efforts to save those stranded.

A State Department official, Dylan Johnson, also commented on the evacuation mission through a social media post. The U.S. government has been in contact with 3,000 Americans who’ve been stranded in the Middle East. The official further revealed that the government was “actively working” on a plan that includes military aircraft and charter flights to bring those stranded home.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a similar update. She said military and charter planes would be used to bring stranded Americans home. Evacuation efforts are underway, but other nations have already begun bringing their citizens home. These include France, Spain, Italy, and India.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is about to meet with US President Donald Trump for talks in the White House. The talks, which have been planned for months, are expected to be somewhat upended by the US war in Iran. the latest: https://t.co/ATwI5zalqx pic.twitter.com/ZrkomTQ92W — WATCH OUT ✍️ (@PocoReacts30325) March 3, 2026

The evacuation of Americans has been reported as slow. In response, President Donald Trump also chimed in about the situation. He spoke at an Oval Office news briefing with Germany’s Chancellor, Friedrich Merz. There, he commented on evacuation efforts.

The president recalled how quickly things had grown between the U.S. and Iran. Trump said he believed Iran would have attacked America. He claimed he had to act first to prevent it. Moreover, he claimed that Iran was gearing up to attack other countries like Israel. He said that was why he decided to strike when he did.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans across the Middle East are trying to leave the region, as the U.S. scrambles to mobilize military aircraft for those stranded. With many U.S. citizens forced to shelter in place, @JamesAALongman reports from Iraq. https://t.co/QU8nObDXqa pic.twitter.com/iTuZKNR1Db — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 5, 2026

Earlier this week, Rubio addressed those stranded across the region. He urged Americans in countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq to “leave the region.” He told them to get home using any available means of travel. He also asked them to contact the State Department so they could assist them.

The exact number of Americans still stranded remains unclear. But how many have already made it home? Apparently, more than 9,000 Americans (and counting) have come back home since the war with Iran began. Hopefully, those stranded will soon be safely rescued and brought home.