Trump Calls Domestic Violence ‘Just a Little Fight with the Wife’—Says It Shouldn’t Count in Crime Stats

Donald Trump has sparked a furious backlash after suggesting that incidents of domestic violence should not be included in official crime statistics, referring to spousal abuse dismissively as “a little fight with the wife.”

His comments, made during a speech at Washington’s Museum of the Bible, have once again brought the spotlight back on Trump’s aggressive stance on bringing the crime rate down in various cities.

The president was touting his recent crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., where he declared an emergency last month that allowed federal authorities to assume greater control over the city’s policing.

As part of the measure, National Guard troops and federal agents were dispatched to assist local law enforcement. Trump boasted that these efforts had virtually eliminated crime in the district. “There’s no crime,” he told the audience. “They said, ‘Crime’s down 87 percent.’ It’s more than 87 percent — virtually nothing.”

However, the president’s sweeping claim was quickly contradicted by official data. According to figures cited by The New York Times, Washington recorded a homicide, multiple robberies, motor vehicle thefts, assaults with deadly weapons, and more than 30 thefts in just a single day over the weekend. These numbers made clear that crime had hardly disappeared, despite Trump’s consistent claims about the same.

What drew particular outrage, however, was his decision to single out domestic violence as an example of what he considered an inflated category of crime. Criticizing how incidents behind closed doors are factored into crime statistics, he remarked, “Things that take place in the home, they call crime. They’ll do anything they can to find something. If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say this was a crime scene.”

The remark immediately lit up social media, where critics accused him of trivializing the realities of abuse.

Republican strategist Sarah Longwell was among the first to respond, writing, “Just a casual dismissal of domestic violence as a crime.” Others used stark statistics to highlight the gravity of the issue. “One woman dies every 11 hours from domestic violence… so naturally, Trump is working overtime to say it’s not real,” one user commented.

Another critic mocked him with a viral edited image that depicted Trump in a white vest, caricaturing him as an abusive husband.

The controversy over Trump’s words overshadowed his broader push to project himself as the president restoring law and order in Democrat-run cities. In addition to Washington, he has deployed federal forces to Los Angeles earlier this summer, ostensibly to curb unrest linked to anti-ICE protests.

Last weekend, his administration rolled out “Operation Patriot 2.0” in Boston, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducted large-scale raids targeting undocumented migrants.

Now, all eyes are on Chicago, which is widely expected to be the next focus of Trump’s intervention. Plans for a surge of federal agents are reportedly in motion, and Trump’s border policy ally Tom Homan indicated on Sunday that operations there could begin within days. “Their mission would commence this week,” Homan confirmed.

The president has repeatedly insisted that crime is spiraling out of control in American cities led by Democrats, portraying his deployments of federal forces as necessary to restore safety.

However, given how Trump has dismissed a serious offense like domestic violence as something casual, it now remains to be seen if his extreme safety measures yield actual results or if he just continues peddling false data.