“Grandpa is Tired” – Donald Trump Caught Dozing Off at US Open Men’s Final and Netizens are Losing It!

The talk about Donald Trump’s health is not dying down soon, and the POTUS himself has been making sure of that. Just when critics and experts have been trying to dissect whether the 79-year-old is truly fit to serve his full term, he was spotted in another moment of weakness. During the thrilling US Open final on Sunday, he was captured dozing off in his seat.

The big day started with a big chaos, as fans were subjected to extensive bag checks and scanning in TSA style. The precautions were presumably taken to ensure the President’s safety. However, it didn’t make people happy, and that was seen when Trump’s face was shown on the big screen during the national anthem. Many people booed the Republican leaders, and the broadcasters were allegedly asked not to air the reactions.

After the security frenzy and a half-hour delay, the US Open final finally kicked off with a packed stadium. The match between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz quickly got intense, with fans cheering them on. However, there was only one person, probably, who didn’t seem quite excited about it at all.

Trump’s sleeping through the 2025 US open. pic.twitter.com/1aHJGbwRAu — DougDavid (@DougDavid14) September 7, 2025

Trump, who was in Rolex’s box, appeared to be sleepy. Photos from the event captured him with his eyes closed, almost as if he was dozing off. The images quickly went viral on various social media platforms, with critics brutally trolling the President.

Grandpa is tired napping at the US Open Men’s Final…let Donald Trump take a nap you animals and stop pushing him to do things his poor frail old weak body can’t handle. pic.twitter.com/8BmzKOY8Yu — Ralynn (@Ralynn969) September 7, 2025

“Grandpa is tired napping at the US Open Men’s Final…let Donald Trump take a nap, you animals, and stop pushing him to do things his poor, frail, old, weak body can’t handle,” one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote.

While many fans didn’t like Trump’s presence at the event, finalist Carlos Alcaraz had a very different reaction. Following his semifinal victory against Novak Djokovic, the young tennis star said, “For me, playing in front of him… to be honest, I will try not to think about it. “I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it. But I think attending the tennis match is great for tennis to have the President in the final.”

Since his second term began, among many other things, Trump has been quite active with his sports endeavors. The President is bringing the FIFA World Cup to America in 2026 and the Olympic Games in 2028. In addition, he also plans big with UFC. The Republican leader previously expressed his wish to host a UFC match at the White House.