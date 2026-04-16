Trump Booed at UFC as Kai Trump Shares What Fans Missed

Kai Trump shared a behind-the-scenes social media post, drawing attention after President Donald Trump was booed during his entrance at a UFC event. Despite a rough start, it seems that the unusual reaction from a crowd that usually backs the president, did not deter them from having a good time, per The Mirror US.

Kai Trump, posting to Instagram after attending UFC 327 in Miami, shared a glimpse into the night, including photos with family members and ringside access. The post was captioned simply, saying “UFC 327,” and showed her alongside Trump and other relatives, including Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as they took a night off to enjoy some fighting.

In the first photo, Kai is seen posing with her grandfather, both wearing bright smiles. In the background, her two aunts — Tiffany and Ivanka — can be seen enjoying the evening too. She also took some time to bond with Tiffany, both of them holding up their fists in a boxing stance as they posed for the camera. Similarly, she also grabbed a snap with Ivanka, and another with one of Marco Rubio’s sons. Her dad and grandfather featured in the penultimate photo, as the three of them smiled for the photographer.

🚨 Trump walked into the UFC and got booed They blasted the music to cover it, but you could still hear it. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DboyUQ7Bae — Faizaan Unscripted (@FaizUnscripted) April 12, 2026

But it was the last picture that provided some insight into the life of Donald Trump. The photo was taken from behind Trump who was facing a slew of cameras that surrounded him as he looked at the crowd. His view of the ring seemed o be obstructed as the photographers vied for picture.

But her lived-in experience was very different from what was portrayed on social media and elsewhere. When Trump walked into the arena, he was booed which was strange considering the fan base. Historically, UFC events are supportive of Trump, making this particular reaction more notable.

The contrast between her behind-the-scenes content and the crowd’s response also sparked a reaction, but it didn’t hinder her popularity. It garnered tens of thousands of likes, with more than 1,000 users already commenting on it within a short period of time.

What had the Trump family leaving the comfort of their homes to come and watch a live UFC fight? It was a night of high-profile fights including the knockout victory of Carlos Ulberg over Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title. Still, Trump did steal a little of the main event’s spotlight as people noted his presence.

Donald Trump attended UFC event with Marco Rubio and Rubio’s two sons were spotted too (they go to University of Miami just like Kai). Trump brought Ivanka , Tiffany, granddaughters Kai and Arabella, and grandson Donny. pic.twitter.com/hsZKwIe0BS — Golden Kai ⛳️🏌🏼‍♀️ (@KaiXSpaces) April 12, 2026

Like when the president pulled podcast host Joe Rogan aside for a quick chat. Rogan used to be a big Trump supporter but in recent months he has talked about feeling “betrayed” by the war in Iran, and that he “can’t sleep” because of Trump’s “madness.” Recently, Rogan has increasingly called the president out for not sticking to the promises he had made in his campaign.

While the nature of their conversation is unclear, Trump did say something to Rogan. The commentator then stopped smiling. Trump then spoke to the other commentators for the evening, before turning to Rogan once again. He again commented in his ear.

Kai may have missed the finer nuances of the evening, but she obviously enjoyed spending time with her father’s side of the family. She seized the opportunity to take pictures with everyone, and most importantly, Trump spent some time with his oldest grandchild.