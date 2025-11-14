Trump Boasts ‘Nobody Can Build Like Me’ as $300 Million White House Makeover Takes a Weird Turn

Donald Trump’s White House renovation has been garnering quite the attention lately. In particular, last month, there were reports that he is tearing down the entire East Wing to build his $300 million ballroom, which sparked some backlash. Critics commented that the President was destroying history when he initially promised that his renovation wouldn’t interrupt the existing White House interior and exterior.

Now, Donald Trump is boasting about building a ballroom, an odd flex for sure. During his latest Fox News interview, the Republican President told Laura Ingraham, “I built many ballrooms, and many buildings, and that’s my greatest strength, actually. … I build better than anybody else. Nobody can build like me.”

Trump on his plans for the EEOB: pic.twitter.com/jaHuoR2r37 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 13, 2025

It certainly sounds odd, given that the President’s governing and policymaking should be his “greatest strength,” not constructing million-dollar ballrooms. Otherwise, he must reevaluate his job profile or focus on what he considers his greatest strength.

Apart from boasting about his ballroom-making skills, Trump discussed more about his White House renovation plans, which sure garnered some attention. Ingraham, who seemed equally interested in knowing about his ambitions, asked the POTUS, “Is the Executive Office Building’s color going to be changed?” She then revealed she had “heard a rumor” about it.

Trump responded with a picture of the mockup, which showed the building painted entirely pale white. Laura asked him, “You don’t worry that it’s like a big white blob?” The POTUS didn’t seem concerned and quickly answered, “No, no. What it does is it brings out all the details”.

🚨 JUST NOW: In a beautiful sight, crews are ACTIVELY working on President Trump’s new White House ballroom. Portions of the East Wing are being torn down to make way for it – and Trump PROMISED it will 100% match current White House architecture. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pXbH6HEaZS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

For those who don’t know which Executive Building they were talking about, it is the one right across from the West Wing. The massive structure actually went through a few name changes and was named after Dwight Eisenhower in 1999 by the Republicans. It is now known as the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

Revealing his white paint plans, the POTUS further added, “I’m getting bids right now from painters.” As it turns out, his renovation plans not only interfere with the existing White House design but also destroy some of it.

The POTUS, who evidently loves gold, has already added it to just about everything in his Oval Office. He has also paved the Rose Garden, installed a large flagpole that many deem unnecessary, and now plans for the million-dollar ballroom. Not just that, Donald Trump also installed a “Presidential Walk of Fame” on the West Colonnade that critics have not liked, while also putting up Oval Office signs on the wall outside the office, which many would consider silly.

Now, let’s talk about all the destruction he has approved to get on with his renovation plans. Not just the East Wing, Trump has also demolished the Lincoln Bedroom’s bathroom and cut down several historic trees in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden.