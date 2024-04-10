Trump Attacks Anti-Abortion Group After They Disagree with His Stance: "Don’t Get Distracted"

Donald Trump has attacked a well-known, seasoned anti-abortion organization to vent his frustration with other Republicans who have openly diverged with him on the subject of abortion.

Writing a post on Truth Social, Trump targeted Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and anti-abortion crusader Marjorie Dannenfelser, who founded the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life organization, per Newsweek. Both attacked Trump for his remarks on abortion policy, in which he stated that states should make their own decisions about abortion laws and refrained from endorsing a nationwide ban—a position that many of his fellow Republicans have long advocated for.

"Senator Lindsey Graham and Marjorie Dannenfelser should study the 10th Amendment and States' Rights. When they do, they should proudly get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so," Trump wrote, criticizing Dannenfelser after she slammed Trump for his position on leaving abortion to the states.

In a four-minute video aired on Truth Social months ahead of the presidential elections, Trump stated that it was "up to the states to do the right thing." He said, "States will determine by vote or legislation, or perhaps both. Whatever they decide must be the law of the land or in this case the law of the state."

Dannenfelser, who has long pushed for abortion restrictions, disagreed with Trump in a statement that was released hours after his declaration. "Saying the issue is 'back to the states' cedes the national debate to the Democrats who are working relentlessly to enact legislation mandating abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy. If successful, they will wipe out states' rights," she slammed his position.

Longtime supporter Graham also voiced his criticism of Trump, saying, "The pro-life movement, I told the president, is not about geography—it's about the child. If you believe the pro-life movement is about the well-being of the child, you shouldn't be limited by geography."

There are other Republicans besides Graham and Dannenfelser who disagree with Trump's stance. Renowned evangelical and former vice president Mike Pence posted on X, saying, "President Trump's retreat on the Right to Life is a slap in the face to the millions of pro-life Americans who voted for him in 2016 and 2020."

Trump has made a concerted effort to avoid endorsing nationwide limitations that would be disastrous politically for Republicans trying to win back important populations that have deserted the party in recent years, particularly suburban women, reported the Associated Press.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Trump is still keen to claim glory for overturning Roe v. Wade. However, abortion restrictions put in place after Roe was overturned have proven extremely unpopular even at the state level. Religious conservatives, though, argue that abortion should be outlawed regardless of the cost to them at the polls. For Trump, it's important to salvage as much political capital as possible for himself and his party. “We must win,” he said, in the video, “We have to win.”