Trump Asks Israeli President to Pardon Netanyahu Amid ‘Political, Unjustified Prosecution’

U.S. President Donald Trump formally requested that Israel’s President Isaac Herzog grant a full pardon to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose ongoing corruption trial has divided the country. According to Reuters, Trump’s letter described the charges as “political, unjustified prosecution.”

In the letter released by Herzog’s office, Trump wrote, via The Guardian, “I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister … I believe that this ‘case’ against Bibi … is a political, unjustified prosecution.”

Number 45 also wrote, per ABC Australia, “Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all.”

Netanyahu is currently on trial in three separate criminal cases for alleged bribery, fraud and breach of trust, per Al Jazeera. He denies all charges.

Israel’s presidency is largely ceremonial, but the office does hold the power to grant pardons under exceptional circumstances. Herzog’s office responded that any pardon request must follow the established process.

“Anyone seeking a presidential pardon must submit a formal request in accordance with the established procedures,” Herzog’s office said.

Herzog also added that he holds President Trump in the highest regard.

Netanyahu’s trial began in 2020 and has been repeatedly delayed. In the letter, Trump praised Netanyahu’s role in recent conflicts and implied he supported the Israeli prime minister’s leadership during wartime.

Earlier this year, Trump pointed out that it was America who came to the rescue of Israel. According to Times of Israel, he said, “It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu. THIS TRAVESTY OF ‘JUSTICE’ CAN NOT BE ALLOWED!”

The letter comes at a politically sensitive time in Israel. Senior officials in Netanyahu’s government are under pressure, and elections are looming. Some analysts say the timing of the pardon request may add further tension to an already divided political environment.

Herzog’s office acknowledged Trump’s letter and Trump’s friendship with Netanyahu, but emphasized that submitting a formal pardon petition is the legally required step. A simple letter is not enough in this case.

The office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog says it has received a letter from US President Donald Trump urging him to consider granting a pardon to PM Benjamin Netanyahu. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/WOh7eaiZj8 pic.twitter.com/mhHv7NxICj — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 12, 2025

As for Netanyahu, he reached out to his friend Trump and let him know that he appreciated his efforts. Per the Jerusalem Post, he took to X and wrote, “Thank you, President Trump, for your incredible support. As usual, you get right to the point and call it like it is. I look forward to continuing our partnership to bolster security and expand peace.”

It seems as if Trump and Netanyahu are open about their friendship and support of each other. And they’re not hiding their mutual admiration, letting the whole world know that they are firm allies.

For now, the case remains in the hands of Israel’s judicial system. Trump’s intervention has added a new diplomatic dimension. But, not even Trump can stop the wheels of justice, and his influence can only go so far. The process of pardon lies with Israel’s legal structure, not the letter itself.