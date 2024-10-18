Trump and Vance’s Billboards Had an Embarrassing Typo And Netizens Were Quick to Spot It

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance's campaign is going wild with their over-the-top tactics. But a minute mistake has made their efforts a laughingstock of the town. A special billboard of the Republican nominee and his running mate for the upcoming presidential elections is now going viral for all the wrong reasons. Recently, when the political billboard about border security was installed people took to the internet to share their hilarious views on a major misspelling.

OMG



Stay in school, kids!



Who can tell me what is wrong with this billboard? 😂 pic.twitter.com/6SU5AUCbsj — MaryanneChisholm.eth ᴺᶠᵀ (🌸, 🌿) (@MaryanneChisho2) October 12, 2024

The board which highlights the issue of border security and immigrants in the southern states of America read, "Secure the boarder, restore law and order." The typological error in the word "border" sparked a fury of memes on the internet. Several questioned if the campaign is even interested in doing a basic spellcheck before giving a nod to big boards like such. Users of X (formerly known as Twitter) bombarded the platform with hilarious jokes and memes about the hoarding. @MaryanneChisho2 commented, "That was a lightning-fast meme creation!" as people posted their memes on her tweet. The original tweet posted by her had a picture of the hoarding captioned, "OMG Stay in school, kids! Who can tell me what is wrong with this billboard?"

👇🤔Why? What did the boarder do?😂

Or maybe this billboard was not spellchecked? pic.twitter.com/XQwVTNIJZ2 — 🏴‍☠️ Bob Lawrence 🟦Obama #1🟧 (@TrumpluvsObama) October 12, 2024

@AreMond2 criticized the Republicans by tweeting, "There ad BORDERS on stupidity." @CheriJacobas noted, "People who rent rooms in boarding houses need to feel secure." @EastEndJoe joked, "Boarder safety is important. OSHA requirements!" Taking the wordplay forward @MrGlennCarroll tweeted, "Who are they trying to secure, and where is this person boarding?" @Newt50 quipped, "Are you kidding me????!!! Lol. The Border is not their issue, it's the boarder!!! "

Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve Boarder Security and the Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

According to WeGotThisCovered, this isn't the first time the former President's side committed a spelling error. Back in 2018, when Trump was an active tweeter he had tweeted several posts with similar typos. The ex-POTUS had tweeted, "It is the Democrats' fault for being weak and ineffective with "Boarder Security" and Crime. Tell them to start thinking about the people devastated by Crime coming from illegal immigration. Change the laws!" The tweet had many correcting Trump's spelling mistakes in the comments. However, he committed it again!

Image Source: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 15, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Dietsch

In December 2018, he again committed the same typo as he tweeted, "Arizona, together with our Military and Border Patrol, is bracing for a massive surge at a NON-WALLED area. WE WILL NOT LET THEM THROUGH. Big danger. Nancy and Chuck must approve 'Boarder Security' and the Wall!" It seems that Trump has an old relationship with the word "boarder" which manifested on his billboards for the upcoming presidential elections. Nevertheless, the mistake has left Trump supporters in a fix who can't seem to justify this blunder just a few weeks ahead of the polls. While the dilemma of the Trump supporters is understandable, the Trump campaign carrying forward with their leader's supposed ritual is hysterically cryptic.