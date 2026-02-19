Trump Ally’s Sexist Remark to Denmark’s PM Sparks Outrage

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a distinct name for himself when it comes to mocking and belittling women in positions of power. Be it female journalists or leaders, Trump has often said unacceptable and downright despicable words to them on camera and never even apologized for the same.

Therefore, it is no wonder that the President’s ally, Sen. Lindsey Graham, has followed Trump’s footsteps and hurled insults and sexist rants at Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, while attending a diplomatic meeting at Munich.

As reported by Danish newspaper Berlingske, Graham called Frederiksen “little lady” while looking “straight in the eye” and also “sneered” during the meeting.

The meeting was held in order to discuss Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally.

In a meeting, Lindsey Graham called the Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrikson “little lady.” I hope she replied, “Yes, little man?” pic.twitter.com/r4WM2wtL90 — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) February 18, 2026

Ever since taking office for a second term, Trump has repeatedly talked about taking hold of Greenland even if his idea has not been encouraged by other world leaders. After he attacked Venezuela and captured its President, Trump got even more determined about taking over Greenland, though he has so far been unsuccessful in his pursuit and most of his threats against the arctic region have been empty threats.

However, as Trump is known for speaking bluntly, his ally Graham turned out to be the same as he reportedly behaved in a “combative” manner in the aforementioned meeting that was also joined by Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

Not only was Graham insulting Denmark’s prime minister, he also used “lots of F-bombs” while talking and describing his behavior, one person said, “picture Graham on his worst TV day.”

Others described his behavior to Berlingske as “shocking,” “extremely inappropriate,” and “disturbing.” One attendee also mentioned that Graham also targeted Greenland’s leader, Nielsen, as he “yawned directly in his face in a way that could only be perceived as mocking.”

Graham’s behavior felt so appalling to Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin that she had reportedly left the meeting and later appeared to be shaken by such a blatant display of misogyny and indecency. Before he had a complete meltdown, Graham also boasted about how much power and authority Trump holds as the U.S. President.

US’s Graham “ran amok” during meeting with Frederiksen

Trump’s close ally, Senator Lindsey Graham, “ran amok” during a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at the Munich Security Conference, Berlingske reports. Frederiksen, however, remained calm while Graham… pic.twitter.com/hpLs96sYdN — Jarl Finland (@jalle51) February 18, 2026

Frederiksen’s response to Graham was reportedly quite dignified as she patiently waited for this grown man to finish having a meltdown as she told him “When you’re done with that, the meeting can continue.” Her response shows the kind of maturity she brings to the table in comparison to the absolutely unacceptable behavior that Graham displayed.

Previously, Trump had caused a huge controversy when he told a reporter, “Quiet, p- ggy.” His administration, as expected, stood right by his side, and he was not held accountable for using this kind of language for a journalist who was simply doing her job.

Similarly, it is unlikely that Graham would face any major issues because of how he behaved in the meeting with such key figures present, since they were all women and Trump and his allies’ derogatory stance on women in power has been clear by now.