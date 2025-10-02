Trump Adviser Who Warned ICE Would Be at the Super Bowl Called ‘Stupid’ by Bad Bunny Fans

Bad Bunny fans have a bone to pick with the Trump administration. Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, revealed how ICE agents will be present at the Super Bowl halftime show, where the Puerto Rican singer will perform. Lewandowski was brutally trolled by netizens who reminded him that Puerto Ricans were US citizens too.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also known as Bad Bunny, previously made the decision not to include any US shows on his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour. The decision came out of the fear that ICE raids might possibly be carried out at his concerts.

The tour includes shows in Mexico, Costa Rica, England, and Germany. The singer was chosen to headline the halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl. Corey Lewandowski, who was the President’s former campaign manager, appeared on The Benny Show to address the news.

He was asked if ICE would have ​​enforcement at the Super Bowl. “There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski responded.

The former campaign manager went on to add how the government would find, apprehend, and deport any illegal aliens. “Know that is a very real situation under this administration,” he added. The 52-year-old went on to claim that the situation now is “contrary to how it used to be.”

He also addressed the speculation behind the NFL choosing the Puerto Rican singer to headline the show. Lewandowski claimed that the decision was “shameful.” The 52-year-old went on to allege that the singer hated America and questioned the NFL’s choice of picking him to represent them.

“We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive,” Lewandowski suggested. He spoke about the other “great bands and entertainment people” that could have been a good pick for the show.

The American commentator claimed that the others would have brought people together and “not separating them.” He further defended his words by adding that when it comes to illegal aliens, he does “not care if it’s a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny.”

Lewandowski declared that ICE would do enforcement “everywhere” regardless. “We are going to make Americans safe,” he said, noting that the same was a directive from Trump himself. “If you’re in this country illegally, go home,” he concluded.

His remarks were harshly scrutinized and trolled when netizens took to social media to troll him for his ignorance. “Do they know Puerto Rico is part of the US?” one user inquired.

“Q all the morons calling on ICE to arrest Puerto Ricans even though they’re Americans. Education is hard for lots of people, especially right-wingers,” another added. A third labelled Trump’s followers as “stupid” while explaining that Puerto Ricans were American citizens.