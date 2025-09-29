From Puerto Rico to the Biggest Stage: Bad Bunny Set for Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

On February 8 of next year, Puerto Rican music icon Bad Bunny will be the main attraction at the Super Bowl LX halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Bunny has been critical of President Donald Trump and his strict anti-immigration policies,

The performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, posted a video of himself on Sunday, sitting atop a goalpost on a beach on social media to promote the performance. The musician, who attacked Trump in the music video for the July hit tune “NUEVAYoL,” captioned the brief film, “Super Bowl LX. Bay Area. February 2026.”

The Grammy-winning artist added on X, formerly Twitter: “I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States.”

That was in reference to his announcement earlier this month. He said that Trump’s anti-immigrant crackdown was causing him to miss several stops on his “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour” in the United States. “There was the issue of ― like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about,” he said at the time.

In a statement released by the NFL, the reggaeton star said of the show: “What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Earlier, the popular Kendrick Lamar 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard, had received huge outrage. Several Donald Trump and Drake supporters trolled Lamar for his performance. Bad Bunny will also host the return of “Saturday Night Live” on Oct. 4.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican rapper-singer Bad Bunny has been confirmed as the main act for the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

“What Bad Bunny has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” said Jay-Z, the creator of Roc Nation, in a statement. It is a privilege to have him on the biggest stage in the world, he added.

With a long history of reflecting and influencing cultural trends, Bad Bunny, 31, is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, defeating other rumored acts like Taylor Swift and Metallica to receive the coveted slot. Even though performers are not paid for their performances, the Halftime Show is one of the most sought-after events in the industry due to the publicity it offers.