“This is the end!”, Bad Bunny Talks About Aging, Stardom, and 10 Years in Music

Bad Bunny who is now 30, has recently opened up about his vulnerable thoughts on ageing, his career, and his shy personality during an interview on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. The Puerto Rican artist discussed the struggles he had faced earlier during his 20th birthday.

Standing today, looking back, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, confessed that when he had turned 20, the moment felt somewhat monumental and distressing for him.

“I remember when I turned 20, I was depressed,” he told host Zane Lowe. “I thought that I was going to die. It was the end of my life. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m 20! I’m a f—ing old man! I’m about to die! This is the end!” At the time, Bad Bunny was balancing school and working a job at a grocery store. That was an experience that stands at the core of his emotional growth and journey.

“Sometimes I overthink everything,” he explained. “I’m just learning not to think too much and just trust in life and God and the process and everything and enjoy the moment.” Now that he’s entered his thirties, the “MONACO” hitmaker says he seems to find himself to be more focused even more on his life and career. Societal expectations keep pouring in.

“I’m still young, but I just turned 30,” he said. “People start to ask you, ‘Are you going to marry? Are you going to have kids?’ You start to think, ‘Am I wrong?”

Though there can be pressures, Bad Bunny does not have any hesitation to stick to his determination to live in the moment. “I’ve been reflecting about my whole life, my history, and also about my career—when I’ve been doing all these years. I’m about to turn 10 years in the industry. And that’s f—ing crazy because sometimes I feel that I’m a rookie, like this is my first year! This is my first album to me.”

Bad Bunny didn’t hesitate to open up about his shy nature either. Shyness is something that has been his behavioral characteristic since childhood. “It was always difficult for me to make friends,” he shared. “That’s why I’ve always had the same friends since I was a kid. And I’m not antisocial in a way, I find it hard to step in. I have many very strange habits from childhood.”

Talking about this, he mentioned that he even gets shy about the simplest things, even if it is something very normal, like greeting somebody. “It’s because I’m a shy person,” he concluded.

Bad Bunny marked his 10th year in the music industry by dropping his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, on January 5, 2025. It is a remarkable display of vulnerability and innovation that he brings into his music. The full episode of The Zane Lowe Show with Bad Bunny premiered on Wednesday, January 8, at 1 p.m. ET. Viewers with an Apple Music subscription can watch the content here.