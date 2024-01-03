After dating for less than a year, Kendall Jenner and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, ended their relationship in December 2023. The former Victoria's Secret model and the Puerto Rican rapper were first seen together in February 2023. While there were rumours of romantic involvement between them, the couple neither confirmed nor denied it. The new song No Me Quiero Casar, which Bunny released right after their alleged split, translates to "I don't want to get married" in Spanish and subtly points at the reason behind their unexpected breakup. Ocasio can be seen in the music video acting noncommittal and sidestepping questions about marriage.

As per Page Six reports, the almost 10-minute music video features Bunny interacting with family and guests at a formal New Year's Eve celebration. Whenever he turns around, someone asks him, "When are you getting married?" Until a certain woman asks directly, "And the girlfriend? Have you brought her with you?" Uncomfortable, Ocasio puts his fist to his mouth and loudly stifles the inquisitive woman for about ten seconds before turning to walk away in a huff. In another scene from the video, the 29-year-old confides with other passersby that he still 'feels like a baby.'

In addition, the Diles rapper can also be seen living the bachelor life, partying at a nightclub, riding a horse, signing autographs, and needing Spider-Man's help after leaping off a building. However, in a significant scene, Bunny even puts an engagement ring on a girl's finger before disappearing and resurfacing in a hotel room full of models in underwear, with whom he engages in pillow fights.

The Monaco rapper had previously disclosed that he got bored easily and had once been close to proposing a special someone. The KUWTK star confirmed the split with a cryptic Instagram message in mid-November, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.” When she vacationed in Aspen with her pals a month later, the reality star fanned the flames of separation even more.

A close source exclusively told ET Online then, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them." "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the source continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down. There "isn’t any negativity between them, and they still want the best for one another."

"Kendall’s family still thinks highly of him," the source added. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

