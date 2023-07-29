Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Photos With Son Tatum on His First Birthday: "You Make Me Happy"

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating the first birthday of her son Tatum with a set of sweet rare photos and a special heartfelt message. The Hulu star shared a carousel of never-seen-before images on her Instagram with the caption - "You are my Son shine, My only Son shine, You make me happy every day, You'll never quite know dear, How much I love you, But I’ll do my best and show you every day."

She continued - "I am a firm believer that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious Smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son. I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There’s no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True she is so proud to call you hers. Tatum, You have changed mine and True’s lives forever. We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of Uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look so much like your uncle. (which means I think you look like my dad too) I cannot believe you are already one Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby. Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

In the first picture the mother and son duo are looking stylish in casual outfits, Khloé is seen wearing blue denim jeans with funky pockets and a skin-colored sleeveless top with sunglasses while the baby boy is wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt. In the second picture, Tatum is posing on the staircase wearing a straw hat, the third picture is an adorable mom and son selfie, the fourth picture is of True and her little brother playing, fifth is of the Good America founder and Tatum in costume, next picture is again a selfie, the seventh is of Tatum with his cousin sisters, the last three pictures are of the baby boy as an infant.

Wishes are pouring in for the little one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Grandmother, Kris Jenner too shared some rare snaps of the birthday baby on Instagram with the message - "Happy, happy birthday to my grandson Tatum, our beautiful little love bug, whose smile lights up a room! Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day. You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!! Thank you for the laughter, the fashion shoots, the ability to crawl faster than anyone I’ve ever met, and the way you bring me such calm whenever I get my hugs… I’m honestly in awe of how you look exactly like Uncle Rob. It’s wild and I love it!!!! I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you, my sweet boy."

Aunt Kim Kardashian too shared some lovely never seen before snaps with the message - "My baby Tatum Happy 1st Birthday! Omgg you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time. I can’t even tell you how loved you are and how special you are! You are Rob’s twin! Lol, Your auntie loves you so much."

