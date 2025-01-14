Bad Bunny and Jimmy Fallon took over a subway station and turned it into a performance venue. On, Monday, January 13, 47-50 St-Rockefeller Center station on Sixth Avenue became a concert hall for the 3-time Grammy winner ahead of his appearance on the late-night host’s talk show. The subway performance was then broadcast as part of the singer’s appearance.

Jimmy and Bad Bunny went undercover busking with funny hair and exaggerated beards. Wearing bright clothes, they were trying to gain the crowd’s attention. Once the people around them were intrigued, the duo took off their disguises, entertaining the crowd with some great music. Notably, an old-time favorite – I Want It That Way by the Backstreet Boys – also found its way to the setlist.

That wasn’t all, though. The surprise performance was also a promotional event for Bad Bunny’s new Album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which was released on January 5. Bad Bunny, apart from ambushing the masses with his songs, also co-hosted a part of the episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Bad Bunny crashed the host’s monologue and brought out the whole party with him. Leading a big parranda (street party), the singer changed The Tonight Show into a Puerto Rican carnival, wearing headgear and carrying big musical instruments. Audiences and hosts alike were engrossed by the musical turn the talk show took.

Among other promotional events for the album, the Puerto Rican singer also made an appearance on the number 1 Morning show, NotiCentro Al Amanecer, as an anchor.

Clips from this performance have been shared many times on several social media platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok.

Upon its release on Monday, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, with its 17 tracks, was received well among fans and critics. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 122,000 album-equivalent units and has gained 113,332,798 streams in its first week of release on US Spotify. The album is accompanied by a small feature film following the latest trend of movie releases popularized by K-pop giants BTS and Taylor Swift.

It is not the first time Jimmy Fallon has gone busking for his guests, though. The last time Jimmy enthralled the subway crowd was with Green Day. The prep-work for the performance got leaked and drew a crowd of enthusiastic onlookers and fans alike.

Jimmy is known to go the extra mile for his fans by giving them opportunities to catch their favorite artists live in unconventional setups, like busing at the subway or having them perform at Grand Central Terminal.