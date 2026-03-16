Trump Accuses Iran of Using AI as a ‘Weapon,’ Warns Reporters Must Be ‘Very Careful’

Donald Trump has accused Iran of using artificial intelligence to manipulate war information in real time. In a lengthy post on his Truth Social account, he blasted Iran for falsely claiming U.S. boats had been struck down. The president claims that Iran’s military has already been vanquished, and by spreading these digital lies, the country is trying to misrepresent what’s really happening. According to him, the goal is to show how “tough” its military is.

Trump wrote, “Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations. They are militarily ineffective and weak, but are really good at ‘feeding’ the very appreciative Fake News Media false information.” He added, “Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses… They showed phony “Kamikaze Boats,” shooting at various Ships at Sea, which look wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these Boats don’t exist.”

🚨 BREAKING: Donald Trump is reportedly considering banning major U.S. media outlets and pursuing treason charges over “fake” footage of Iran striking U.S. ships. Both The New York Times and New York Post confirm that the deadly Iranian attack on the U.S. ship is real. pic.twitter.com/IgIsYCivH5 — The Middle East (@A_M_R_M1) March 16, 2026

He proceeded to call out The Wall Street Journal for its “fake” reporting about the five refueling jets being struck down. Donald Trump claims that all five of them “are in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies.”

Tensions are rising between the Federal Communications Commission and news broadcasters. The FCC is reportedly facing pressure over coverage of the war with Iran. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, “AI can be very dangerous; we have to be very careful with it.” His warning came while discussing how some Western media outlets have fallen for and given a platform to Iran’s AI-generated propaganda news.

Donald Trump’s rage was echoed by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on Saturday, who threatened to revoke the licenses of such news outlets.

In his Truth Social post, Donald Trump accused “the Radical Leftwing Press” of working closely with Iranian authorities. He accused them of spreading lies that houses and ships have been set on fire.

Trump drops MASSIVE 401-word post on Iran pic.twitter.com/mEcWToDE8J — RT (@RT_com) March 15, 2026

“Buildings and Ships that are shown to be on fire are not — It’s FAKE NEWS, generated by A.I. For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, but was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!”

“The Radical Leftwing Press knows this full well, but continues to go forward with false stories and LIES. That’s why their Approval Rating is so low, and I can win a Presidential Election, IN A LANDSLIDE, getting only 5% positive Press — They have no credibility!”

Donald Trump concluded his post by praising Carr’s initiative. He also called out late-night show hosts. He wrote, “They get Billions of Dollars of FREE American Airwaves, and use it to perpetuate LIES.”