Tristan Thompson Scoops Up a $12.5 Million Mansion Next to Ex Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is all set to become an exemplary father to 4-year-old True and his newborn son, whom he shares with his ex, Khloé Kardashian. As per The Sun, the star NBA player has shelled a whopping $12.5 million on a new property to be near baby mama Khloé Kardashian's Hidden Hills home in LA.

The lavish six-bedroom home is reportedly only two miles away from Khloé and Kris Jenner's mansions. A trust associated with Tristan signed a deed for the spacious 10,584-square-foot estate on December 16, 2022. The ultra-luxurious bachelor pad features swanky amenities including a home theater, a private gym room, a refrigerated wine cellar, and a spacious five-car garage. It also boasts of entertainment spaces like a private pool and a spa, a covered patio, a beautiful garden, and a private half-basketball court.

NBA🏀celebrity Tristan Thompson just splashed down $12.5m on this estate in guard-gated community, property sits on 1.4 acres with East Coast style built in 2010 features basketball court, 10-car motor court, lush gardens.📍Hidden Hills, Ca. Credit: @topclosings #investment #nba pic.twitter.com/CugK3Eq91l — Peyman Heidary (@peymanheidary) January 31, 2023

Thompson is hoping to renovate the 2010-built property for his future stay, and he will now be staying just five minutes away from his baby daughter and infant son. The Good American founder lives next door with her momager, Kris Jenner, and according to Daily Mail, they purchased the side-by-side estates in Hidden Hills in late April 2021. The mother-daughter duo also bought the neighboring lots on the same day from Metro Development Homes, just before Christmas, to build their custom home of dreams.

While Khloé and Tristan have been going on and off on the relationship front, their fans are convinced that they are trying to reconcile once again, since the Chicago Bulls player has purchased a property so close to his former flame. Khloe recently wished the baby daddy on his 32 birthday, and she posted an adorable picture with their kids and captioned it with a sweet message.

She captioned the post with "Happy birthday @realtristan13 - You are truly the best father, brother [and] uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud. Happy birthday baby daddy."

She included in this heart-warming post the hope that he would evolve as a person and heal from past wounds. Khloe also referenced Tristan's mother Andrea, writing: "Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud." The picture showcased him doting on their daughter, True, and his son, Prince with ex, Jordan Craig. The picture also featured their newborn son's face for the first time, however, the new parents haven't revealed his name publically yet. Tristan and Khloe's five-year on-off relationship officially ended in 2021 due to a cheating scandal, however, the couple may be trying to make things right once again.