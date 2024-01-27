Tristan Thompson Engulfed in Scandal Once More, Violates NBA’s Strict Anti-Drug Program

Tristan Thompson, known for his controversial actions, is once again making headlines for the wrong reasons. The NBA has responded by imposing a 25-game suspension on Khloe Kardashian's ex, citing a violation of its anti-drug program. This decision follows Thompson's positive test for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, substances recognized for their performance-enhancing effects, aiding in strength improvement and expedited recovery, as reported by Mirror. The NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement explicitly prohibits the use of these substances, underscoring the league's commitment to maintaining fair play and integrity.

Image Source: Getty Image | Photo By Jason Miller

Ibutamoren is recognized as a growth hormone, while SARM LGD-4033 is commonly employed by bodybuilders and weightlifters for muscle enhancement. SARM stands for 'selective androgen receptor modulators.' According to Daily Mail, under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), a 25-game suspension is the standard penalty for a player who tests positive for a SPED (specified performance-enhancing drug) and is also a first-time offender of the league's anti-drug policy. Despite this, Thompson has not stated the suspension, which takes effect immediately, and there is no information available on the duration of his use of the performance-enhancing drugs.

In the ongoing season, Thompson has served as a backup to the starting center, Jarrett Allen. The Cavaliers now face a significant concern with his 25-game suspension, especially as Evan Mobley is still in the process of recovering from a knee injury. Moreover, Thompson made a noteworthy entrance to the Cavaliers in September, marking a high-profile move that seemed to signal a positive turn in his life after a string of controversies. Notably, his personal life drew public attention in 2016 when he initiated a relationship with Kardashian. Reports suggest that he left his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, to be with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Both parties denied any overlap in their relationships, but Thompson’s issues with infidelity persisted. During Kardashian's pregnancy with their first child, the basketball player faced accusations of cheating on the expectant TV star with multiple women. Despite the allegations, she chose to stand by him, eventually giving birth to their daughter, True. However, their relationship faced another major blow when, just 10 months later, he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's best friend, at a party. This incident ultimately led to the end of his relationship with Kardashian. They managed to reconcile during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but their reunion proved short-lived as, less than a year later, they decided to part ways once again.

Nevertheless, they maintained a co-parenting arrangement for their daughter. Subsequently, personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit against him, and it was later confirmed that he was the father of her son, Theo. In a surprising turn of events, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson conceived another child in November 2021, just a month before Nichols gave birth to her baby boy, Theo. Thompson once again grabbed headlines last year, but this time, it was for positive reasons. He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, signaling that he would now be residing with Kardashian and their children.