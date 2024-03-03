Travis Kelce's Resurfaced 2016 Video Reveals His Honest Thoughts On GF Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Did you know that Taylor Swift's ex-rival Katy Perry was once 'passed' over by her current boyfriend Travis Kelce as a possible partner? In a video that is going viral online, Kelce candidly discussed Swift in 2016. The NFL player wondered who he would 'kiss, marry, or kill' between Swift, Ariana Grande, and Perry during an interview with AfterBuzz TV, as per Billboard.

Even in 2016, Kelce was envisioning a future with Swift, but it didn't seem like marriage was in the cards. He said, “Damn, that’s messed up. I don’t want to kill any of them.” The Kansas City Chiefs player was worried, but host Kristina Ziss tried to reassure him by saying that it was 'just a game,' then she added in a cryptic way, "It's going to be harder to find real love so you gotta play this game." "I love you, but you're gone," Kelce said, expressing his sadness at having to 'unfortunately' murder Grande.

Ironically, Kelce decided back in the day that he would like to 'marry' Perry and 'kiss' Swift, but well... We all know how his current romantic life turned out. Ziss questioned Kelce about Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner as well. "Oh, man, this is going to sound bad, but I don’t know which one’s which." The revived video may have been a topic of discussion on Friday when Perry attended Swift's gig in Sydney, Australia, but it is uncertain if Kelce, Swift, or Perry had seen the clip recently.

The two American singers, Swift and Perry, had a protracted public fight in the 2010s, but they made up at the end of the decade and have remained close ever since. Perry recently went to Swift's The Eras Tour performance in Sydney, and she even posted a picture of herself with the Midnights artist on Instagram. "Got to see an old friend shine tonight," she captioned the Instagram post, which also included Perry dancing to Bad Blood in a video. It should be noted, though, that the two singers were not on friendly terms when Kelce's interview was filmed.

Since rumors began to circulate that pop star Swift and American football player Kelce were dating, the two have been the talk of the town. Fans seem to be obsessed with the couple known as "Swelce," a portmanteau for Swift and Kelce, ever since they came forward with their love and began to support each other at significant events like football games and concerts.

Another video of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dancing to his girlfriend's hit song Love Story in Las Vegas went viral as well. The video was taken last Saturday night at a nightclub where he and his teammates were celebrating their Super Bowl victory. Since they started dating last year, Swift and Kelce have continuously been there for one another in trying times, as per People.