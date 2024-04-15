Travis Kelce's ‘Like’ on a Trump-Related Instagram Post Has Left Netizens Deeply Divided

Travis Kelce, famous for his on-field prowess and off-field engagements like promoting Pfizer shots and dating Taylor Swift, has often been speculated as aligning with more liberal views. However, his Instagram activity raised eyebrows among fans who deciphered his 'like' as a departure from his perceived political stance. This occurred after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end 'liked' a post on Instagram, which featured former ESPN anchor Sage Steele and former President Donald Trump together at a UFC event. This seemingly harmless action ignited a debate about Kelce’s political inclinations and public image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sage Steele (@sagesteele)

As per Outkick, the post in question featured Steele and Trump at a March UFC event, a moment Steele anticipated would attract backlash due to Trump’s polarizing nature. Despite expectations of criticism, the post accumulated over 58,000 likes, including one from Kelce. This seemingly simple action led to a wave of speculation and criticism from both supporters and critics.

Taylor is not a trumpie / racist but always date one hmmmmm her team is very good at hiding her racism 🤣🤣 — ScorpioGroove♏️ (@ScorpioYonce) April 14, 2024

Many people expressed their disappointment on social media and questioned Kelce’s alignment with conservative figures like Trump and Steele. One user expressed, "why is travis kelce following a trump supporter + just generally conservative asshole." Another account pointed out, “Taylor is not a Trumpie / racist but always date one hmmmmm her team is very good at hiding her racism.” These were less harsh criticisms, as many people seemed angry about Kelce allegedly being 'pro-Trump.' One person even quipped, "travis kelce outing himself as a trump supporter was definitely on my bingo card idk about y'all."

not travis kelce liking a post with trump in it??? pic.twitter.com/7DBH6RdM0s — hawa💋🤍 (@diorbabe66) April 14, 2024

At the same time, many people felt this like had confirmed their suspicions about Kelce's political stance. A case in point: another account tweeted, "Travis Kelce has liked a post on instagram praising Donald Trump. I always knew this man had MAGA energy but now we have proof." One user even shared, "Travis Kelce being a Trump supporter should come as surprise to no one. I mean look at him." Someone else tweeted, "Is anyone actually surprised travis kelce likes trump ? It’s like finding a fork in a kitchen." Another stated, "take one good look at travis kelce and tell me youre surprised hes a weirdo trump supporter like this isnt that shocking."

So Travis Kelce liked a pic of Trump with an espn journalist and Reddit is having a meltdown over it,

Meanwhile Travis and Taylor are dancing at Coachella.

Stay mad weirdos. — ⚜️Anne⚜️ (@basedanneboleyn) April 14, 2024

Others, however, defended the NFL player by trying to offer possible explanations. One user mentioned, "Travis Kelce has NOT said he supports Trump. People are spreading around that he does... The caption never mentions Trump and unfortunately there was a picture of Trump with someone else with other non related trump photos. He must have been at an event because I believe the post was from Travis university. Please stop jumping to conclusions without reading."

Keep in mind that Travis Kelce is a registered democrat who knelt for BLM and is pro gun control.



You trying to imply he supports Trump just because he liked a friends personal post about her career is absolutely insane when he’s publicly called Trump a racist and protested him. https://t.co/iyhjatD2JU pic.twitter.com/Jxr3mindpV — Mars (@ApolloTaken17) April 14, 2024

Another person stated, "Travis Kelce liked this post and his account is blowing up! How dare he like anything with Trump in it! Or did he just appreciate Steeles perspective?" A similar tweet was also posted from a different account: "Even Donald Trump himself is fully aware of the fact that Travis Kelce dislikes him and has acknowledged it publicly. The fact that you thought it was okay to suggest that Travis likes Trump is utterly bizarre when there’s so much evidence showing that not to be true."

Does Travis kelce actually support trump y’all or is it just a rumor that’s circulating- — Kayla💗xx⋆⭒˚.⋆ met jaden hossler | LLC🕊️ (@wayhfox) April 14, 2024

Some netizens simply mocked the 'gravity' of the situation, with one user drawing a 'historical' comparison: "On the eve of WW3, Travis Kelce likes Sage Steele’s pro Trump post on instagrams. The Swiftie blood levels are boiling. This is the equivalent to the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand ahead of WWI."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Miller

The debate extended to social media platforms like Reddit, where users shared similar sentiments. One person felt, “I just bet he’s one of those that’s like “ya know I just don’t pay attention. DC gonna DC, politicians are gonna be politicians​, so I just live life baby ha ha ha yeaaaaah!” Another added, “This will get buried until she breaks up with him and then it’s gonna be the one thing that they will constantly bring up.”

Travis Kelce likes an IG photo with Trump posing in it pic.twitter.com/BEbi7Uax3S — anna kendrijbol (@annakentwinkery) April 14, 2024

A third user wrote, “When he unlikes the photo and suddenly we have “source” (Taylor’s pr team) that says the account isn’t ran by Travis or he doesn’t look while scrolling through his feed.” A fourth remarked, "The sigh I just sighed. Unsurprising given how Travis seems but still disappointing."