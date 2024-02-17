Travis Kelce Took Photo With Cops Just Hours After the Kansas City Shooting That Claimed One Dead

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce found himself in the midst of controversy after he was photographed posing with a Kansas City police officer just hours after a tragic shooting incident marred the celebrations of the team's Super Bowl victory parade. Despite the somber mood that engulfed Kansas City in the wake of the shooting, Kelce's seemingly carefree demeanor in the photos drew criticism from some quarters.

In images obtained by TMZ, Kelce, 34, could be seen smiling and throwing up a peace sign as he posed for a selfie with two law enforcement officers. According to reports, Kelce was photographed as he arrived at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar to join some of his teammates. It was confirmed, using metadata, that the snaps were taken shortly before 7 p.m. local time.

The backdrop to Kelce's lighthearted moment was a devastating shooting incident that occurred earlier in the day during the parade celebrations near Union Station in Kansas City's downtown area. Local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan was tragically killed, and at least 22 other parade-goers, including 11 children, were wounded.

Throughout numerous press briefings, Police Chief Stacey Graves provided updates, confirming that a minimum of 22 individuals were undergoing medical care for injuries, along with one reported fatality. Stephanie Meyer, the Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Children’s Mercy Hospital, highlighted the catastrophic situation of the tragedy.

Kelce also tweeted, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me." Kelce's teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also shared his sentiments on Twitter, saying, "Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽." His wife, Brittany, echoed his sentiments with a message of her own.

"I'm angry at what happened today," remarked Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves during a press conference. "This investigation is just beginning." As Kansas City grapples with the aftermath of the shooting, the city's resilience and unity were evident in the outpouring of support and solidarity from both residents and public figures like Kelce and Mahomes. Among the attendees was Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, who was evacuated from the event. Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that no NFL players or coaches were harmed in the incident.

Yet, the juxtaposition of their social media posts and Kelce's actions with the ongoing tragedy served as a stark reminder of the delicate balance between celebration and solemnity in the face of adversity. Notably, Taylor Swift, who had celebrated with Travis Kelce following the Chiefs' victory on Sunday night, was absent from the parade as she was en route to Australia for her Eras Tour.