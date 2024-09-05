Travis Kelce Shares Adorable Nickname for Taylor Swift and Details About THAT Eras Tour Moment

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, has opened up about his relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift, revealing a new detail about their budding romance and sharing an adorable nickname he has for her. During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show on September 3, Kelce reflected on his surprise appearance during Swift’s London Eras Tour stop and gave fans an inside look at their fun dynamic, especially when Kelce joined Swift on stage in June, a memorable moment for both him and her fans.

As per People, when asked about his preparation for the performance, Kelce admitted there wasn’t much. He said, "Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun. She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up." His goal for the night? Not dropping Swift while carrying her during his on-stage appearance. He quipped, "That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part."

The NFL star also shared that Swift made sure he was up for the challenge, asking him several times if he was certain he wanted to join her on stage. Kelce remarked, "There was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay." With this, Kelce introduced fans to yet another adorable nickname for Swift, ‘Tay Tay,’ adding to the growing list of affectionate monikers.

Swift herself reflected on the performance in a heartfelt Instagram post, gushing over Kelce’s debut on the Eras Tour. She wrote, "I'm still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 never going to forget these shows." But it’s not just on stage where Kelce and Swift’s connection is making waves. The Chiefs player recently purchased a racehorse named Swift Delivery, a subtle yet cheeky nod to the singer. Speaking about the purchase on the latest episode of New Heights, Kelce revealed that the name was more of a coincidence but admitted that it felt fitting, as reported by E! News.

He said, “When the stars align, it feels good to jump on board. You have really good friends that are good people who are into horse racing. They invited me to the Derby this year and I had the best time at the Derby. Sure enough, I thought, ‘Man, it would be fun to get involved and see one of your horses win a race.’” He further added, “I like the way Swift Delivery ran. I’ve seen three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in and sure enough, I’ve heard nothing but great reviews. I just got on board because it was fun, and I could team up with a good friend of mine.”