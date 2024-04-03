Travis Kelce is 'Oozing Life' After Winning His Third Superbowl and Vacation with GF Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is at the top of his game and he's screaming his "happiness" from the rooftop. The 34-year-old said his cup has been overflowing with joy in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE after the NFL star recently returned from his Bahamas vacation with ladylove Taylor Swift and his Super Bowl LVIII victory.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

"I'm the happiest I've ever been," gushed Kelce. "I'm a guy that some people say is [the] glass half full, half empty, and my glass is all the way full," adding, "It's all the way full. I'm oozing life right now." The athlete has been riding high on his recent successes, both professionally and personally.

Firstly, Kelce has won three SuperBowl out of four Super Bowls during his 11-year NFL career with his team Kansas City Chiefs. He claimed his third ring on Sunday, February 11, 2024, after his team overpowered the San Fransisco 49ers for a 25-22 OT win. Although this was his third win, he felt it was his first.

"Even at this point in my career, winning makes you feel like a little kid all over again," he told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "Man, I stopped chasing stats and started chasing legacy, and where my heart was at, and where I wanted to be as a professional. You put in the grind, you put in the hard work, you reap those rewards."

Secondly, the footballer embarked on a luxurious escapade, alongside his girlfriend Swift to the Bahamas following his Super Bowl win. The opulent estate, Rosalita House on Harbour Island, that they rent out is worth $15k per night, accommodating a lavish oceanside mansion featuring six bedrooms, a pool, multiple terraces, stunning gardens, a gym, and more, per Page Six.

Sweetness Overload! 🤗



Taylor & Travis much needed vacay in Bahamas. 🏝️



Beach kisses 😘 & loving smiles…sigh….. 😍#TaylorSwift #TravisKelce pic.twitter.com/aqqyKwPNI3 — Tayvis1989 (@TayvisEra1989) March 26, 2024

He said, "It's just so much fun getting into when you win the Super Bowl, all these doors open, and so I've just been going through all these open doors, experiencing life and just appreciating the people that have got me here and also staying high and meeting new faces." Although he's currently preparing for a new NFL season, the athlete has a multitude of other things going on. On May 18, 2024, Kelce is set to host his second annual Kelce Jam music festival in Kansas City where musicians like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz will be performing. Additionally, he's also co-producing a documentary on artist Jean-Michel Basquiat's life called King Pleasure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelce Jam (@kelcejam)

"It doesn't feel like there's much chill in my life. Everything seems to be full throttle and just moving at the speed of light, and that's how I kind of like it," Kelce added. "I like it to be up pace. I like to have just exciting things going on. But to dabble around in the entertainment space is something that I'm really interested in."

"It's just going to be an amazing opportunity to get out in front of Kansas City and just celebrate the Super Bowl win one more time," said Kelce referring to Kansas City's Super Bowl celebrations.