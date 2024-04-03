Travis Kelce Ignites Controversy After 'Classless' Easter Tweet from 2010 Goes Viral

Tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce, stirred controversy when some of his old tweets resurfaced recently. The 34-year-old football player, famous for his playful and sometimes candid social media presence, faced backlash for his tweet from April 2010 when he mocked the death of Jesus Christ. Kelce wrote, "Happy easter to all!!! #shoutout to Jesus for takin one for the team...Haha." The old tweet ignited outrage over the Easter weekend among Christians, specifically Catholics and Evangelicals, who found his remarks highly disrespectful.

I don’t like the guy, i don’t like football, I don’t like swift or any of it but this was 14 years ago. Surely there’s something else to be upset about. — Devils Joint (@DevilsJointX) March 31, 2024

The controversy not only caused Kelce to lose fans but also dragged his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, into the storm. Swift, who is otherwise loved and has a massive fan base, was unduly targeted in tweets criticizing Kelce. One user wrote, "When Trump wins in November, and Taylor Swift flees the country...I hope she brings her two-bit vaccine salesman boyfriend with her."

Travis Kelce has to be first person to have his reputation *improved* when we found his tweets from ten years ago https://t.co/TCthoypVch — Ben (@defenestr8rboi) November 20, 2023

As per Marca, another added, "No worries. I'll still give Jesus a shout-out. Trust me. He doesn't care how famous you are." A third fan echoed the same sentiments and added, "What classless and trady Travis Kelce is, just like his girlfriend." A fourth user, however, questioned the significance of dwelling on the old tweet and asserted, "I don't like the guy, I don't like football, I don't like Swift or any of it but this was 14 years ago. Surely there's something else to be upset about."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Kelce, in response, deleted the offending tweet from his profile. However, the tweet had already accumulated attention and prompted debates on the boundaries of humor. This wasn't the only old tweet of Kelce's that gained attention during this time. Before Twitter underwent a rebranding as X, Kelce was an active user known for sharing random thoughts and moments from his life.

As per Forbes, in one of his tweets, the star footballer wrote, “I HOP!!!!!! I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think I'll have the T-bone steak n Eggs, please! Haha with some white toast on the side!” In another tweet that resurfaced, Kelce wrote, “Ooo Girl!! Shock me like an electric eal!!! Haha, MGMT-Electric Feel has been playing in my head all day!”

Travis Kelce is single-handedly shifting the bro narrative. For years we’ve only talked about shitty bros and ignored an entire demographic of friendly dudes who love play sports with their friends, feed squirrels and laugh — Henrik Blix (@henrikontheweb) November 19, 2023

Commenting on his old tweets resurfacing, Kelce addressed the issue humorously on his New Heights podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce. He revealed his futile efforts to delete them since becoming a professional football player in 2013, emphasizing the lighthearted nature of his tweets and his evolving understanding of social media ethics. He exclaimed, “Sure enough, it came surface level, and everybody f–king dove into 2011. What a f–king year that was...What was I even f–king doing in some of these tweets?”