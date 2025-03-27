Travis Kelce Announces Major Life Change Amid Taylor Swift Breakup Buzz!

Ever since their dating rumors were officially confirmed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been under constant spotlight. The duo, who are both extremely successful in their respective careers, find even more attention together as fans keep analyzing their every move, looking for signs that would signal at a possible breakup or hint at how well their relationship is going.

The weeks following his Super Bowl loss, Travis and Taylor did not make much public appearances and that led to breakup speculations. However, sources close to the couple have revealed that nothing of that sort is happening and the two are keeping it to themselves. Moreover, Travis also announced his retirement plan on his New Heights podcast, saying, ““I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and what it’s been in year’s past.”

He further added, “I want to give it a good run. I’ve got a bad taste in my mouth on how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me. … I don’t want to leave that life yet.”

With his retirement plan, it seems that Travis will have a lot of time to spend with Taylor. The couple has also been spotted on some low-key dates in Montana and Denver. As reported by Daily Mail, a source said, “With all this free time with Taylor and all this travel they are doing together, it is getting Travis to learn what retirement will be like. He is loving this time with Taylor, and he is very happy it is all going well because this is what he will be dealing with after his playing days are over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

The same source also mentioned that while he has planned for his retirement already, that does not mean Travis will be giving up on his team, adding, “Travis is going to go all in on this season, as he expects it to be his last. He wants to retire as a Chief… and his contract is up after this year. His current idea is to hang it up after this season.”

Talking about the breakup rumors that have been swirling around, an insider told Mail Online, “This has been a stressful time for them, but they’re focusing on each other. Taylor is Travis’s top priority right now, and he just wants to make sure she’s okay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

While Travis’s retirement decision is definitely backed by realistic reasons, an insider told Daily Mail an even more heartwarming reason that worked behind the retirement plan. They said, “’It has in no way been constant conversation, maybe brought up once or twice, but as Travis was contemplating retirement this year, a thought that passed his mind was what if he were to retire after next season, he would then be eligible for the NFL [Pro Football] Hall of Fame in 2031 [since you have to have been retired at least five years],’ the insider said. ‘Flip the 31 around, and that is 13 – Taylor’s favorite number. Such a random thought did pass his mind.”

This revelation is bound to put the Taylor Swift fans in a frenzy because of how romantic this whole thing is. With more time on his hands now, Travis and Taylor will have more time for each other and will perhaps make more public appearances, bringing joy to their fans.