The SHOCKING Reason Taylor Swift’s Ex Boyfriend Had Travis Kelce Trending

Pop star Taylor Swift’s dating history before meeting Travis Kelce was as sensational as her latest hits. Owing to Swift’s mega-successful career trajectory and billionaire status, she had her fair share of exes before falling head over heels for the Kansas City chef Travis Kelce. The Blank Space singer has been linked to high-profile celebrities like Harry Styles, Joe Jones, Clavin Harris, and the most popular Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s highly publicized love story with Joe Alwyn lasted about six years. The duo was madly in love, and Swift even wrote songs about him. Meanwhile, Alwyn avoided the spotlight after the split and talked about his relationship only on certain occasions.

According to sources, Joe made a special appearance at the 97th Academy Awards, where he was present as a member and a unique cast member for his film ‘The Brutalist’ and got nominated for Best Picture. In an interview with The Guardian, Joe hinted that he has moved on from Swift; people on the internet cannot help but compare Joe Alwyn with Taylor’s current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Furthermore, Swifties have accused Joe Alwyn of copying Travis Kelce’s style after he was spotted with a brooch on the left lapel of his black tuxedo. This accusation came after the NFL player was also witnessed sporting a gold brooch in the shape of a flower during the recent Super Bowl matches, which he paired with a burnt orange suit.

Poor Kelce trended online on several news channels as fans blamed Alwyn for lacking originality and copying Travis’s style. Popular news outlet Daily Mail wrote, ” Joe Alwyn copies an unusual Travis Kelce Super Bowl accessory in his Oscars look.” Others also mocked Alwyn’s black suit, calling it “boring” and comparing it to a waiter’s dress.

Meanwhile, a few others also resorted to unnecessary comparison and wrote, “Don’t you ever compare Travis Kelce’s style to the boring (expletive) man? It’s sad to see people criticize both individuals so much, especially after sources have reported that Alwyn has also moved on from his past and is reportedly with someone new.

Although not much is known about his new partner since Alwyn is a private person who likes to keep things about his personal life primarily private, reports suggest that she is someone who is not from the showbiz industry. Subsequently, brooches are the latest style statement, as actor and Heartstopper actor Kit Connor also donned them.

Taylor and Travis first crossed paths in September 2023 and quickly became the Internet’s favorite topic of discussion. Swift has accompanied Kelce to popular Eras Tour shows, and Taylor has been seen supporting her boyfriend during the Super Bowl games. Later, The Sun reported that as a result of the Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, fans booed at Swift when she was shown on the jumbotron.

Therefore, despite hardships and setbacks as public figures, Taylor and Travis are currently going strong. Her ex-flame, Joe Alwyn, seems to have moved past his old relationship with the singer and is in a secure and happy phase in his life, smashing his career goals.