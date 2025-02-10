Swifties Voice Concerns Over THIS Theory Behind Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Recent Career Setbacks

Pop icon Taylor Swift has recently experienced some low days, which proves that even global superstars face setbacks. Despite being one of the most prominent billionaire female singers of all time. 2025 has begun on a low note for Swift. While her popular partner and NFL player Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Taylor Swift also returned from the Grammy Awards empty-handed as she lost the ‘Album of the Year’ award to singer Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft.

In 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth consecutive Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift won her fourth Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Swift, who was in attendance for the weekend game, was also made fun of when she appeared on the big screen since her boyfriend’s team lost.

As per UNILAD, while some fans might call it pure bad luck, several other Taylor Swift fans (popularly referred to as Swiftie) think that something else could be responsible for their sudden setbacks. The eagle-eyed fans think a particular piece of ornament that the singer wore to both the Grammys and the Super Bowl could be reason.

A ‘T’- shaped pendent chain was on her upper thigh, which she was spotted wearing at the events as she walked the red carpets and spoke to the media. Images of the pendant quickly spread across the internet, as netizens could not hold back their opinions on X ( formerly Twitter) about the sweet tribute to their relationship.

However, given that this was the only new and common factor at the Grammys and Super Bowl, they think it is causing Swift and her bae some bad luck. One wrote, “It’s the damn ’T’ necklace; she had it at the Grammys and got snubbed; now she wrote it again and her team lost. Taylor, please buy another one and let that one go.” Another added: “Taylor Swift, take that T necklace OFF it’s a curse.”

it’s the damn “T” necklace she had it at the Grammys and got snubbed now she wore it again and her team lost taylor please buy another one and let that one go — verónica (@soitfuckingoes) February 10, 2025

While neither Taylor nor Travis have commented anything regarding this speculation, as per The Mirror, it was reported that after the loss, Kansas City players spoke to the media and addressed some of their questions. But what was more interesting was that a reporter told Mirror US Sports that he saw Kelce crying as he left Caesars Superdome. Furthermore, President Donald Trump, who has been known to dislike Swift after a major clash in their political agendas, took the opportunity to mock the singer and post about it on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

“The only one who had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” he wrote. Do you believe in such superstitions and the concept of the evil eye, or are you a firm believer in the ideology that in life, you reap what you sow? Let us know your thoughts!