Taylor Swift Speaks for First Time Since Kelce’s Super Bowl Loss—But Not About What You Think

Every female celebrity attached to a sports star must know that they are blamed for every loss but never credited for any wins. Who else would know this better than Taylor Swift?

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFC Champions, 22–40 at New Orleans, Louisiana, missing the chance to complete the historic three-peat. Swift, 35, was jeered and mocked by fans.

She watched the performance from the Caesars Superdome, which stands next to rapper Ice Spice, the Haim sisters Alana, Este, Danielle, and stylist Ashley Avignone.

The multi-grammy-winning singer has not commented on Travis Kelce’s defeat or how she was unfairly blamed for it. Ever since Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl final on February 9, Taylor Swift has been keeping a low profile.

However, she finally virtually attended the iHeart Radio award ceremony after a long period of laying low.

During these awards, Taylor won 9 awards. She has continued her streak of taking multiple trophies at every award. She earned trophies for Artist of the Year and, more importantly, Tour of the Century.

Taylor talked about her tour and thanked her fans. She talked about winning the tour award for her 149-date Eras Tour and added that she can’t even begin to express how much this means to her. She told her fans that the award was not only for her but also for her band, all of her fellow performers, all of her tour mates, and her crew.

She also talked about how it was the 2nd year anniversary of her grand tour, and she is still processing receiving so much love. Taylor talked extensively about her tour.

This time two years ago today we had no idea we were about to experience the phenomenon of a lifetime. One that filled the entire world with magic and joy and community.

Happy anniversary to the tour of the century

The. Eras. Tour. pic.twitter.com/ebnwjhexAm — Kennedy (taylor’s version)🫶🏼 (@kennnedy_13) March 16, 2025

Taylor Swift said that she has been told that If you can rise to the occasion, sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something you’re so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end.

She also agreed that the Eras tour was probably the hardest thing she has done so far in her life. Taylor Swift continued by saying that her devoted fans’ support was the “only reason” she could finish the Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’: • Highest-grossing tour of all time

• $2,077,618,725 grossed in ticket sales

• 10,168,008 tickets sold

• 149 shows

• Concert film grossed $261M worldwide

• Tour book sold 814K copies in two days pic.twitter.com/eQydHEXtiY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 9, 2024

She added that she will always be grateful to her fans. She also said that it “blows her mind” that Swifties were prepared to travel and participate in the three-hour event. Eras’ tour had 149 performances spread over five continents . With over $2 billion in revenue, it became the highest-grossing tour ever.

The tour was intended to celebrate Swift’s musical journey. Each part symbolized a distinct “era” or record from Swift’s career. The set list included over 40 songs, which were then organized into 10 acts that visually and conceptually represented the tone and style of each album.

The Eras Tour by Taylor Swift has officially ended after a 21-month run. pic.twitter.com/jV5ripJ4JR — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 9, 2024

The tour started on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, and ended on December 8, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

With record-breaking ticket demand and fan fervor, the Eras Tour was a cultural and commercial phenomenon that cemented its status as a landmark event.