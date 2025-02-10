Elon Musk’s Shocking Reaction To Taylor Swift Getting “Booed” At Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift was among many famous attendees at the 2025 Super Bowl. The singer made headlines after she was booed by the fans in the arena. Donald Trump, on the other hand, was cheered on by the fans. Elon Musk took to social media to comment on the incident.

Several A-list celebrities showed up to see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles battle it out at the Super Bowl. Actors Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper were in attendance at the match.

Jay Z was also photographed in the audience with his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi. Taylor Swift played the role of a supportive girlfriend, showing up to root for Travis Kelce who plays for the Chiefs. The singer was accompanied by Alana Haim and rapper Ice Spice.

During the match, when the camera focused on Taylor, fans started booing the star continuously. The 35-year-old looked visibly confused at the sudden booing and tried to laugh it off awkwardly. She also turned to Ice Spice to say, “Aww what, what’s going on,” according to the Daily Mail.

Donald Trump was also in attendance, accompanied by his daughter, Ivanka Trump. The President received a round of applause and cheer every time he was shown on the big screen.

A user took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to post two videos showing the contrast in the fan’s reactions. The first video showed Taylor on the big screen with fans booing and echoing around the arena. The second showed Trump receiving a loud applause from the audience.

“Taylor Swift got mercilessly booed. Trump got a hero’s welcome. Total culture shift,” the caption accompanying the videos read. Netizens noticed how Elon Musk was quick to comment on the post. “Vibe shift is real,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

People seemed to attack Swift while resonating with Musk’s opinion in the comments section. “Vibe shifted for real!” one user wrote. Another added, “Don’t doubt the vibes.”

A third agreed with Elon while calling the President “the goat.” “The tables have turned,” another commented while noting.

A recent report by the Daily Mail revealed that Kelce was “devastated” at the booing incident. A source shared how “helpless” Travis felt even after knowing that his girlfriend was booed by the crowd. The insider also noted that the Chiefs player often “protects” Taylor and how the incident “broke” his heart.

“He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help,” the source added. The report also noted that the Blank Space singer was “hurt” enough by the incident that “anyone” could see it.

Tennis royalty Serena Williams quickly took to social media to support Swift after the incident. “I love you @taylorswift13 don’t listen to those booo!!” the 23-time Grand Slam winner wrote on X.

Serena also played a major role in the half-time show during the match. Kendrick Lamar who was chosen to perform at the Super Bowl brought Williams out to perform on his track Not Like Us. Serena was seen busting a few dance moves that had the internet talking during the performance.