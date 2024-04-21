Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Did Not Say They Will 'Leave' the U.S. If Trump Wins Again in 2024

In the whirlwind of social media, where rumors can spread like wildfire, a viral post once ignited a storm of speculation regarding the future plans of two prominent figures: Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Allegedly, both expressed a desire to depart the United States should Donald Trump secure the presidency in 2024. This revelation sparked intense discussion across online platforms, drawing varied reactions from netizens worldwide.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ezra Shaw

It started with an Instagram post saying, “BREAKING: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce say they will leave the United States if Donald Trump becomes President in 2024. What’s your reaction?” Reuters investigated the matter thoroughly and later found that there was no veracity in these claims. The news agency reported, "There is no evidence that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced they will leave the country if former U.S. President Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election."

There has been a cold war between Swift and the former President for a very long time. According to Newsweek polls, almost 33% of Trump fans already think that Swift and Kelce's romance is only a publicity gimmick. Swift went public with her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in September at an NFL game appearance. The singer cheered on her beau at multiple games, including the Super Bowl LVIII victory following that.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

Although fans have welcomed Swift and Kelce's relationship, the celebrities have also had to deal with a lot of MAGA critics. Due to Swift's connection with Kelce, some people have falsely alleged that the Chiefs were the winners of a 'rigged' Super Bowl this year. In addition to suggesting fraud, Vivek Ramaswamy—who withdrew from this year's GOP presidential primary and is now supporting Trump—seemed to cast doubt on the genuineness of Swift and Kelce's connection. He posted in late January on X saying, "I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month... And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months."

Another instance when Trump was directly responsible for casting doubt on their relationship occurred when the former President was questioned about a potential romance between the pop star and Kansas City Chiefs tight end in an interview with the Daily Caller. "I wish the best for both of them." During the meeting, Trump remarked, "I hope they enjoy their life, maybe together, maybe not — most likely not.”

When the Anti-Hero singer was in Kansas City for her Eras tour in July, the NFL star attempted—but was unsuccessful—to give her a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number. This marked the beginning of his ongoing romance with the artist. Swift stunned both Swifties and football fans by supporting the tight end from Kelce's suite with his mother, Donna Kelce, as the team defeated the Bears.