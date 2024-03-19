Donald Trump Sounds Alarm in Ohio: Warns of 'Bloodbath' if Defeated in November

In a wind-whipped rally outside Dayton, Ohio, former President Donald Trump passionately backed Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, heralding him as an "America first champion" poised to shake up Washington. Trump's support for Moreno, aligned with the pro-Trump wing of the GOP, comes amidst a heated primary race against Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who represent the more establishment Republicans, as per Huff Post.

Trump: Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/qDEPTtl4Bu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2024

The organization supporting Moreno's candidacy, Buckeye Values PAC, organized the event on Saturday. However, Trump took to the platform to deliver a vulgar version of his typical rally address, which once more depicted the nation as doomed to fail if Joe Biden is elected to a second term. "If I don't get elected, it's going to be a bloodbath...It's going to be a bloodbath for the country," referring to the effects of offshoring on the nation's auto sector and his intentions to raise taxes on vehicles manufactured elsewhere, as per NBC News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

"If this election isn't won, I'm not sure that you'll ever have another election in this country," asserted Trump subsequently. Trump frequently mentioned how hard it was for him to read from his teleprompters, which were clearly thrashing in gusts of wind up to 35 miles per hour.

The Biden presidential campaign spokesperson, James Singer, responded to Trump's remarks on Saturday, calling them a "bloodbath," saying that although the president "wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge."

The media is lying about Donald Trump with this narrative about a “bloodbath” if he loses the election. He was very clearly talking about the car manufacturing industry—before and after he used the word.



You have to be extremely disingenuous to take what he’s saying out of… pic.twitter.com/qhctYGpi7K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 17, 2024

In response to a query from CBS News over Trump's "bloodshed" statement, senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said, "Any reporter that falls for this Biden camp spin is stupid." Trump also rejected the most recent accusations made against Moreno, likening them to the many assaults he has endured over the years, such as his criminal prosecutions. Trump faces charges in four different cases ranging from his handling of classified material to his attempts to void the 2020 election outcome.

Nothing like a bunch of liars trying to maliciously take something out of context in the hopes of actually instigating violence.



Here’s the longer clip, so you know what he was saying.



But you know. pic.twitter.com/wN2d4rjXGg — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 16, 2024

"He's getting some very tough Democrat fake treatment right now," Trump stated. "And we're not going to stand for it because I know this man. We all know this man. He's a hero, he's a winner. And we're not going to let these people — these people are sick." According to a Thursday story by the Associated Press, in 2008, a user who had access to Moreno's work email account made a profile on an adult website. The AP was unable to verify that Moreno created it unequivocally. According to Moreno's attorney, a former intern made the report, who also produced a statement from Dan Ricci, the intern, who claimed to have done so as "part of a juvenile prank."

Regarding Moreno's possible vulnerability in a general election, prominent Republican operatives have been frustrated by questions about the profile circulating in GOP circles for the past month, according to seven people who are personally acquainted with discussions about how to handle the situation. They want to remain anonymous so as not to annoy Trump and his supporters.