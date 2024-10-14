Travis Barker's Son Allegedly Attended A 'Gross' Diddy-Themed Party With Baby Oil Bottles

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Landon Barker recently found himself in hot waters over attending a Diddy-themed party. After celebrating his 21st birthday with dad Travis Barker and stepmother Kourtney Kardashian at Nobu Malibu on Wednesday, the young musician went to another Los Angeles club for a friend’s birthday. At the party, servers brought out bottles of baby oil with flashing lights in reference to the 1,000 bottles of lube and baby oil found at Diddy’s homes during his arrest on sex trafficking and sexual abuse charges.

At the event, the DJ also announced, "We're getting really freaky tonight. We're getting Diddy freaky tonight," alluding to the rapper's 'freak-offs' that have been in the spotlight. In another clip, Landon was seen chatting and laughing with friends holding the bottles, as reported by Daily Express. The incident garnered immediate backlash, with netizens on Reddit labeling it 'insensitive and gross.'

One Reddit user wrote, “Does anyone think it’s weird for rich/famous people to make a potential sex trafficking party ring...an ongoing joke at their own parties?” Another echoed, "I’ve never seen something so uncouth and unclassy in all my days." In a similar vein, a different comment read, "Horrible joke. Also in what world do you even want to associate yourself with Diddy?"

Landon hasn't publicly addressed the matter. However, a source told People that he was not involved in or aware of the baby oil theme. “The content from Wednesday night at Harriet’s Rooftop Lounge is from someone else’s birthday,” the insider explained. “Landon had a small dinner at Nobu with his father and stepmother, who left after. Later, Landon and his friends went to Harriet’s.”

The source added, "He, nor ownership, had any knowledge of the theme of the party, nor was he aware that the servers would be presenting bottles of baby oil that night for someone else. He did not participate in the baby oil service and refused to engage.” According to Page Six, guests eventually started passing the bottles around, but Landon was never seen holding any. In fact, he appeared a bit uncomfortable with the situation.

These developments come as Diddy faces serious legal trouble. The hip-hop mogul was arrested last month on charges of sex trafficking by force, transporting individuals for prostitution, and racketeering conspiracy. He pleaded not guilty to the charges, but his requests for bail have been repeatedly denied. His trial has been set for May 5, 2025. In recent months, dozens of individuals have come forward with accusations of sexual assault against Diddy.

In one soon-to-be-filed lawsuit, a woman claimed that Diddy doused her with drug-infused oil before allegedly assaulting her. Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, an attorney representing several accusers, spoke on behalf of the woman and alleged that Diddy "takes what she believes is some type of liquid substance out of a bag, out of a fanny pack, to be specific, and he squirts it at her." Mitchell-Kidd explained, “At first, she thought it was acid, but then she realized it was some type of lubricant or oil.” According to the complaint, the woman’s body became increasingly limp once she was coated in the substance. The lawsuit detailing the assault is expected to be filed later this week.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)