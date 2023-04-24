Travis Barker Fan Arrested After Ramming Car Through Drummer's Security Gate

A Travis Barker fan was arrested on Friday after she rammed her car through the Blink-182 drummer’s neighborhood security gate in an attempt to meet him, Page Six reported. Luckily, the 47-year-old was not home when the incident occurred, as he and his bandmates are set to headline Coachella this weekend in place of Frank Ocean.

According to TMZ, the woman reportedly made multiple attempts to get through Barker's neighborhood security gate in Los Angeles but was denied, provoking her to finally drive through it. "We're told she tried at least 4 times to come in but was turned away each time. Finally, on the 5th attempt, she took matters into her own hands, driving through the security gate," a source close to Barker told the outlet. The woman was intercepted by Barker's private security team and held until police arrived on the scene.

According to police sources, the woman, who was booked for trespassing, had allegedly claimed that the Blink-182 drummer had invited her via social media to visit him. According to sources, Barker's security team urged him to stay calm, as they felt they had the situation under control. Barker is now planning on filing for a restraining order against the woman.

It was recently revealed that the band would replace headliner Frank Ocean, and they officially confirmed they will be performing as the main act at Coachella on Sunday via Twitter. "See you Sunday," captioned the punk rock band, who shared the new performance slate with Blink-182's Twitter and Instagram followers. The trio, which consists of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, also performed last weekend on Friday but it was not the headlining act.

Frank Ocean dropped out of his headlining slot for the second weekend of the festival "due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg," his representatives announced on Wednesday. The headliner swap comes as no surprise to many, as Ocean's bizarre set Sunday night left a good number of festival-goers wondering if he'd be back for the second weekend. "After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity," representatives for Ocean told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker reunited for a set announced just one day before they appeared at Coachella on Friday, April 14. It was their first performance with the classic lineup since DeLonge departed the band in 2015. They performed, among other songs, What’s My Age Again?, I Miss You, their new single Edging, and finally a mash-up of No Scrubs and Dammit.