Transportation Secretary’s Pregnant Daughter Calls TSA ‘Unconstitutional,’ Slams ‘Rude’ Agents: “They Tried to Pressure Me…”

Evita Duffy-Alfonso, daughter of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, blatantly criticized the TSA after she was subjected to an “absurdly invasive” patdown by the airport security. Taking to X, Evita, who is now pregnant, detailed her harrowing experience, which almost made her miss her flight.

She also added that because of her pregnancy, she wanted to avoid the full-body scanner due to concerns about radiation. However, the TSA agents made her go through it without giving any regard to her pregnancy.

She said, “I nearly missed my flight this morning after the TSA made me wait 15 minutes for a pat-down because I’m pregnant and didn’t feel like getting radiation exposure from their body scanner.”

She further added, “The agents were passive-aggressive, rude, and tried to pressure me and another pregnant woman into just walking through the scanner because it’s ‘safe.’ After finally getting the absurdly invasive pat-down, I barely made my flight.”

She then mentioned, “All this for an unconstitutional agency that isn’t even good at its job. The ‘golden age of transportation’ cannot begin until the TSA is gone.”

It should be noted here that TSA falls under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and not the Department of Transportation (DOT). Therefore, when one X user asked her to run this by her father, Sean Duffy, she responded, “He isn’t in charge of TSA. TSA is under DHS, which is run by Kristi Noem.” She then added, “If he did have TSA, he’d radically limit it and lobby Congress to abolish it.”

TSA’s changing rules have often caused confusion and trouble among passengers. Now that the secretary’s daughter is also complaining about certain issues that the public has been previously vocal about, it remains to be seen how the departments respond to these allegations.

Moreover, the fact that Evita brought Kristi Noem up while criticizing the agency further shows that she is probably not a big fan of Donald Trump’s ICE Barbie. Noem has previously been under fire for her ruthless ways of leading ICE, which has been separating children from their families, even when their immigration status is not suspicious.

Noem has shown zero mercy to immigrants, and it is alleged that people are being targeted based on their race, regardless of the status of their immigration situation. Her ways have been criticized even by some of the MAGA supporters who claimed that the situation could have been dealt with in a better way and with more empathy.

Moreover, Noem has also been drawing a lot of heat because of her extramarital affair with Corey Lewandowski, which none of them tries to even properly hide. Rumors of Noem being shown the door from the Trump administration because of the alleged affair have also been doing the rounds.

Now with TSA under fire, it remains to be seen how Noem responds to the situation and if she has any justification for the points that Evita made.