TSA Issues Important Warning for Smartphone Users Ahead of Holiday Rush

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is reminding travelers to avoid making one crucial mistake with holidays right around the corner. The agency gave people a refresher about how easily hackers can get into their phones if they make this one mistake.

It is common for travelers to connect to the Wi-Fi as soon as they enter the airport. The TSA wants people to avoid doing exactly this, or at least practice extreme caution when doing so. The warning that was issued at the beginning of the year applies now more than ever.

TSA Sounds Alarm About Public Wi-Fi, Charging Ports The TSA is telling you to think twice before connecting to free Wi-Fi or charging your phone at public spots like airports, hotels, or cafés. Their warning isn’t just about dodgy networks anymore: unencrypted Wi-Fi, sketchy… pic.twitter.com/fkz4vHNZKX — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) December 5, 2025

Cyber criminals have been on the quest to get into people’s phones by getting them to log into fraudulent Wi-Fi networks. Travelers who are in a hurry and connect to networks without realizing that it isn’t an official one are at risk of getting hacked.

Nivedita Murthy from Black Duck told Forbes last week that “evil twin attacks are common where public Wi-Fi is offered.” She noted that travelers who are in a hurry and don’t pay attention to which Wi-Fi network they are connecting to usually are the ones falling for this scam.

In a Facebook post, the TSA noted how important cybersecurity is in the modern age. The post went on to point out that email scams and social media scams have become common, while explaining that there is a new scam at airports that you need to keep an eye out for.

“Don’t use free public Wi-Fi, especially if you’re planning to make any online purchases. Do not ever enter any sensitive info while using unsecure Wi-Fi,” the agency wrote in the post.

Another valuable tip that the TSA gave away was to avoid USB ports at airports. In the post, it was explained how hackers can install malware in the ports, which could put your phone at risk. This scam is being named juice/port-jacking.

“So, when you’re at an airport, do not plug your phone directly into a USB port,” the post emphasized. Instead, it is advised to bring a TSA-compliant power brick along when you are travelling.

Next time at the Airport; don’t use Ports for charging. You could lose Data & sensitive info frmyour phone.Warns #TSA. At best you could do. Carry own powerbanks, own charging cords.Use Charge OnlyOptions, when your phone alerts. Do not use #PublicWiFi#JuiceJacking #PortJacking pic.twitter.com/5qgkPjreoT — Dr. Subhash (@Subhash_LiveS) June 7, 2025

Don’t heave a sigh of relief just yet; you are not out of danger of being hacked only at the airport. A report by Forbes reveals how the Australian Federal Police reported that a cyberattack took place while the flight was mid-air.

A cabin crew “identified a suspicious Wi-Fi network – which mimicked a legitimate access point – during a domestic flight.” These “evil twin attacks” are getting more and more common, only prompting travellers to practice extreme caution while travelling.