TSA Issues Critical Warning for Smartphone Users—It Could Save You from Big Trouble While Traveling

The TSA has issued a warning for all smartphone users. The agency issues guidelines and warnings for flyers to ensure a safe travel. The latest warning advises passengers to practice caution when it comes to plugging their phones into USB charging ports at the airports.

The TSA warning asked passengers with smartphones to pay heed while at the airport. Every airport provides charging stations. The agency warned passengers against plugging their phones directly into the USB ports provided for charging.

The second tip applies to any passengers seeking a stable internet connection. The TSA advised not to partake in the common practice of connecting to the airport’s Wi-Fi. The Wifi in question is easily accessible for public use, making you vulnerable to hackers.

“Don’t use free public WiFi, especially if you’re planning to make any online purchases. Do not ever enter any sensitive info while using unsecure WiFi,” a TSA post warned.

The FTC, on the other hand, explains that connecting to a public wifi is considerably safer now. In a recent advisory, the agency explains how most websites did not use encryption in the past, making an individual’s personal information susceptible to being hacked.

TSA issues a warning to the public that the charging ports & WiFi in the airport could hack your phone. 👀 pic.twitter.com/Nhjt4DeYyg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 6, 2025

“Today, most websites do use encryption to protect your information. Because of the widespread use of encryption, connecting through a public Wi-Fi network is usually safe,” the agency shared.

The FTC asks passengers to follow two simple steps to safeguard against any potential threats while using the wifis at airports. “Create and use strong passwords,’ the agency advises. The second step is to turn the two-factor authentication process on whenever it’s available.

The agency also has a few tips to keep in mind for people who are looking to access the internet through a computer. The FTC advises people to make sure the “security software, operating system, and internet browser” on the computer are up to date.

“Update your phone’s operating system, too. And turn on automatic updates to keep up with the latest protections,” the advisory reads.

The FBI is warning consumers to not use free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers as criminals have figured out ways to use public USB ports to infect devices with malware and monitoring software. pic.twitter.com/ZFdeqcLkYg — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 10, 2023

The TSA has strongly advised against plugging your phones into the USB ports for a while now. “Hackers can install malware at USB ports (we’ve been told that’s called “juice/port jacking”), TSA wrote in a post.

The best way to avoid the threat of port jacking is to bring your own TSA-compliant power brick along for your travels. The agency advises charging the power brick at the airport if necessary.