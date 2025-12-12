TSA Threatens Fines Up to $13,910 for Passengers Who Break These Common Guidelines

The past few months have been challenging for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents and the U.S. travel industry. While tabloid headlines usually cover how the flyers are facing difficulties during baggage drop, check-in procedures, packing guidelines, and so on, not much gets written about the plight of hands-on employees who tirelessly work 24/7 for our well-being.

During the government shutdown, which caused significant outrage, popular airlines were forced to delay or cancel thousands of flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports. At the same time, TSA officers were required to work without pay.

The partial government shutdown that began on October 1 led to longer lines for security screening at Atlanta airport last week due to staff shortage.

According to The Street, Joe Shuker, Vice President of the American Federation of Government Employees Council 100/TSA Region 7, warned that the situation was unfair, chaotic, and dangerous. Many outlets also reported that TSA employees stopped showing up for work as the shutdown extended beyond a month.

Reminder: Passengers who engage in unruly behavior at the checkpoint or inflight may face substantial penalties and possible prosecution on criminal charges. @FAANews has more info regarding inflight disturbances here: https://t.co/TfFviNWRwC pic.twitter.com/ePrAHI6BOV — TSA (@TSA) December 8, 2025

He noted that air traffic controllers and TSA officers already work under high pressure, as part of their job is detecting weapons and explosives. Doing such work with no paycheck, he said, makes “every day a high risk.” However, the shutdown has ended after lasting for 43 days.

According to Shuker, conditions have stabilized, and some TSA agents received $10,000 bonus checks for working through the crisis. There are several unresolved issues faced by the employees that need focus.

First, it’s understandable that airport check-ins and the anxiety that comes with catching a flight on time can be taxing! But TSA officials emphasize that stress is no excuse for inappropriate or aggressive, or poor behavior. It’s crucial to remain composed and let the agents do their jobs so that the journey can be smooth for flyers.

Long lines, crowded terminals, and tight schedules often lead to conflicts among passengers, including cutting in line, yelling, or confrontations. While the reactions might be a natural response to unfair situations stemming from irritation, repeated poor conduct as an adult will now come with consequences.

Passengers who cause chaos despite warnings could now face $14,000 or more in fines and criminal charges. On December 8, the TSA posted a reminder on X (formerly Twitter).

“Reminder: Passengers who engage in unruly behavior at the checkpoint or in-flight may face substantial penalties and possible prosecution on criminal charges.”

The post included a screen that read, “No threats. No verbal abuse. No physical violence of any kind. If you threaten, endanger, or harm Transportation Security Officers during screening, TSA will pursue criminal penalties and fines of up to $13,910. Thank you for your cooperation.”

If you don’t keep your cool at the airport while traveling for the holidays, you could be arrested and have to pay close to $14,000 in fines, TSA warns. https://t.co/Fmf5vSyvuw — Akron Beacon Journal (@beaconjournal) December 9, 2025

According to Reuters, even before the shutdown began, the FAA had been about 3,500 air traffic controllers short. Many workers were even pushed to work mandatory overtime and six-day workweeks. The outlet also reports that about 13,000 air traffic controllers and some 50,000 TSA workers worked without pay.

The Trump administration blamed Senate leaders after Congress failed to pass a new funding bill. They accused the Democrats of pushing for extreme spending measures, including proposals to offer health care to undocumented immigrants, which had been another issue of concern during the shutdown.

President Donald Trump first remained silent after the shutdown was announced, after which he took to Truth Social in a classic rambling tone and wrote, “Republicans must use this opportunity of Democrat-forced closure to clear out dead wood, waste, and fraud. Billions of Dollars can be saved. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”