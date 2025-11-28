Big TSA Alerts for Holiday Flyers — The New Rules You Should Remember for Hassle-Free Travel

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is up and running after the chaos it faced due to the unexpected government shutdown, which began on October 1 and lasted till November 12. As many federal workers suffered due to delayed salaries, burnout due to overworking, it’s essential not to make things harder for them and follow the basic rules to ensure a smooth flight.

So if you are catching a flight to visit friends or family for Thanksgiving, it’s worth reviewing the significant TSA and FAA rule changes implemented over the past year.

This holiday season is expected to set a new travel record. AAA estimates that 6 million Americans will fly domestically for Thanksgiving, a 2% increase from last year. We have written a dozen articles for you on the basic travel rules by TSA that would make travel easy and smooth for anyone and everyone. TSA Chief of Staff Adam Stahl has addressed the challenges they face as he spoke to the media.

Americans can be proud of TSA workers across the country who continued to serve with excellence throughout the shutdown—like these patriots at @mspairport —who went to great lengths to protect our country, care for their fellow Americans, and keep our nation moving. We are… pic.twitter.com/lhBvaM5qAk — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) November 23, 2025

Speaking with CBS News, Stahl added, “We’re focused on ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people every single day. And that’s going to continue the next one month, two months, three months, and down the road, as well.”

Meanwhile, airports will be packed, so knowing the latest security rules can help you move through checkpoints more smoothly. According to The Mirror U.S., the first change that has happened since the last Thanksgiving season is that, as of May 7, 2025, TSA no longer accepts state-issued IDs that don’t meet REAL ID standards.

Adults flying within the U.S. must present a REAL ID or another approved form of identification. Those flying without the REAL ID might face significant flight delays or may not be allowed to check in altogether.

Only IDs with a star in the top corner are authentic, and the rest are not. Hence, if a citizen hasn’t applied for their REAL ID yet, they can get it through state DMV websites with proper documentation.

#TravelTip: Are you going to be in feast mode this #Thanksgiving? We’ve got you covered! You can stuff your dinner ingredients (or your leftovers later this week!) into your carry-on as long as it follows our liquids rule. Learn more here: https://t.co/0nhapcW6Vs pic.twitter.com/mWm51dW8DB — TSA (@TSA) November 24, 2025

Second, earlier TSA checkpoints had strict rules for removing shoes during security checks. From boots to heavy sneakers, there were no exceptions. On July 8, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the end of the long-standing shoes-off policy introduced after the 2001 “shoe bomb” incident.

With advanced scanners at most airports across America, passengers can keep their shoes on and expect a reduced wait time at checkpoints. Well, enough to grab a coffee, shop a little at the departure stores, or simply enjoy a good read before a flight.

Third, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement, “When a carry-on bag is checked at the gate or at planeside, all spare lithium batteries and power banks must be removed from the checked-in bag and kept with the passenger in the aircraft cabin.”

The statement suggests that portable chargers, power banks, and any device containing a lithium-ion battery cannot be placed in checked bags due to fire risks. Larger batteries (101-160 Wh) should be carried by passengers onboard with proper approval from the ground staff and the cabin crew.

President Trump promised to make air travel safer, more secure, and less invasive for Americans—we’re delivering on that promise. Under @Sec_Noem’s leadership, @TSA is receiving a historic $1 billion investment to modernize America’s aviation security. This funding will enhance… pic.twitter.com/LE4UI3y4N6 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 24, 2025

Fourth, cordless curling irons and straighteners that use butane or gas cartridges are banned from checked bags. Flyers can bring one device in the carry-on baggage, provided it is appropriately packed, and it does not turn on accidentally.

However, electric plug-in hair tools remain allowed in checked luggage. Also, Apple announced that travelers can now store passport or driver’s license information digitally in the Apple Wallet.

Lastly, do not forget the TSA’s 3-1-1 rule, which basically allows each passenger to bring only a small quantity of liquids, gels, and aerosols. The container should not be larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters). These crucial conditions are reflected in the term 3-1-1 (3.4 ounces, one quart-sized bag, and one flyer).

The rest of the exceptions regarding the rules can be found on the official website. Safe travels and happy holidays!