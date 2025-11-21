Major TSA Changes Expected in Coming Months and They Could Reshape Air Travel

This year has been quite busy for TSA officials, as the agency has implemented several changes and policies since January. The Transportation Security Administration, along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), introduced some new rules to solidify airport security, while also ensuring a smoother travel experience for passengers.

From introducing new technology to teaming up with the private sector, TSA is very serious about security across the airports in the United States. And now, TSA Chief of Staff Adam Stahl has addressed the challenges they face.

In the past few months, the agency has made various high-profile changes, including REAL ID implementation, which is a must now. In addition, they have also launched a Touchless ID system for TSA PreCheck, to speed up security screening. A new program called Families on Fly has been launched, which allows families with children aged 12 and under to use a separate lane at security check-in.

Previously, passengers except those having TSA PreCheck were required to take off their shoes before proceeding through the security. That rule has been changed now, as all travelers can keep their shoes on. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that this change is an effort to “modernize and enhance traveler experience across our national airports.”

In addition, a new policy has completely banned lithium batteries in checked luggage.

Aside from these recent changes, some more could be on the horizon. For example, we all know about the hardcore 3-1-1 liquid rule, but that could be overhauled in the coming months. While this would not be possible in the near future, TSA does plan on going completely frictionless and fully automated at some point. “I will tell you, I mean, the liquids [rule] I am questioning. So that may be the next big announcement, which is what size your liquids need to be. We’re looking at it,” said Noem, hinting at a major change.

“We’ve looked at a variety of different things,” Adam Stahl told CBS News this week, while opening up about how the agency is balancing safety and efficiency, and what challenges they are facing.

“We’re looking at a variety of efforts to both ensure safe and secure movement while also not adversely impacting security, as well. We’re going to continue to find creative ways to really maximize the movement of people while also not adversely affecting security,” the TSA Chief of Staff said.

He added, “We’re looking at a variety of ways – I mentioned E-gates – but there’s a variety of mechanisms and efforts that we’re looking at as well right now. We’re going to continue to do that.”

Speaking with CBS News, Stahl added, “We’re focused on ensuring the safe and efficient movement of people every single day. And that’s going to continue the next one month, two months, three months, and down the road, as well.”