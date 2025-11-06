Transgender Actress Hunter Schafer’s Classy Response to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Bud’ Comment Silences Critics

A two-year-old clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon lit up social media this week. The video in question showed Jimmy Fallon calling Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who is transgender, ‘bud’ during a 2023 appearance to promote The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The moment seemed innocent in tone to people who, at the time, watched the episode.

Fallon (holding up a childhood photo of Hunter Schafer pre-transition) grinned,

“This is really cool! Now you’re in Hunger Games! Look at you, congratulations, bud.”

For many, that “bud” felt awkward. While technically just a friendly nickname, the term is often read as something “dudes call other dudes,” as one X (formerly Twitter) user put it. To others, it carried the sting of misgendering, even if unintentionally.

Hunter Schafer herself seemed unbothered in the video as she responded. The internet rarely lets sleeping controversies lie. LGBTQ+ activists and criticized the moment as an example of casual gendered microaggression. “Addressing someone as ‘buddy’ is absolutely male-coded,” one X user wrote. “I’ve seen plenty of transphobic guys maliciously [use that term] to be subtle in their misgendering.” Another added, “Have you ever heard someone say ‘thanks, buddy’ to a female stranger? (…) It’s gendered.”

Jimmy Fallon says “Congratulations Bud” to Hunter Schafer. Sweet.

pic.twitter.com/jW7bvy60Sa — Iseult (@iseult) November 3, 2025

Still, not everyone criticized Fallon for the remark. Defenders reminded us that Fallon often includes calling everyone “bud.” “He’s literally called Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande (…) ‘bud’ before,” one fan pointed out. “This is no different.” Another trans commenter chimed in: “I didn’t even notice (…) until people started pointing it out.” Another wrote, “This is such a nothing situation.”

Even among the LGBTQ+ community, opinion was split. Some argued this analysis distracts from real issues trans women face, while others insisted language always matters. This isn’t the first time Fallon’s words have been put under the microscope. Fallon has long built his late-night persona around an ‘everyman’ vibe. He’s known for calling guests “pal,” “dude,” and yes, “bud,” regardless of gender.

On the Tonight Show, they showed Hunter Schafer dressed as a character from the Capitol from Hunger Games as a kid, and discussed how exciting it is that Hunter later went on to act in the franchise. Jimmy Fallon referred to Hunter as “bud” a couple times, which received mixed… pic.twitter.com/c4VWmKftpV — Hot Takes Nobody Asked For (@HotTakesNobody) November 3, 2025

But is this just Fallon being Fallon, or exposing the subtle ways media reinforces gender norms? Fallon’s case illustrates how casual phrasing (especially around trans or gender-nonconforming guests like Hunter Schafer herself) can carry unintended weight.

Hunter Schafer’s response has been hailed as a masterclass in grace. Beyond the controversy, language shapes perception. For many trans women, especially in Hollywood, being addressed with the right name and pronouns is about validation. Schafer has been normalizing trans visibility on screen in modern media, so clearly, eyes will be on how people talk to and about someone of her stature, more than others.

