Hunter Schafer, best known for her role in the HBO series Euphoria, has expressed her anger against the Trump administration. The actress recently revealed that her new passport mentioned her gender as “male,” while she selected the “female” option while filing the paperwork. In a bombshell TikTok video, Schafer lamented that this shocking turn of events gave her a “harsh reality check,” while also making it clear how “harder” life is going to be for Hunter and many other transgenders like her.

This new update came after Donald Trump signed a new executive order instructing the state departments that any government ID document must “accurately reflect the holder’s sex.” Schafer, 26, who only occasionally posts on TikTok, shared an eight-minute-long bombshell video on the platform, reflecting on the current political climate and its impact on the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgenders. She started with, “I had a bit of a harsh reality check today and felt like it’s important to share with whoever is listening.” The actress then gave her fans a bit of a context, explaining Trump’s new executive order, then dismissing the previous option to mark ‘X” or “other” on government ID documents.

“As a result of this, which I wrote down because I want to get it right, the Bureau of Consular Affairs has frozen passport applications requesting a gender marker change or renewals or new applications with a gender marker deferring from an applicant’s gender assigned at birth,” she continued. In the TikTok video, Hunter Schafer clarified that she was not talking about it to”create drama,” to spark fear, or getting consolation but to shed light on what’s happening.

Hunter Schafer reveals that her new passport now lists her sex as male instead of female, following Trump’s instatement: “I’m not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to sort of note the… pic.twitter.com/C9DDJEtf4u — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 21, 2025

“I was shocked. I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen. I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity transwoman who is white… I pass, and it still happened,” Hunter lamented. She noted that putting an “M” on her passport doesn’t change anything; it sure makes her life a “little harder.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna come along with having to out myself to border patrol agents…much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And thinking about other trans women or other trans people who this might be happening to,” Hunter said.

The Euphoriastar ended the video with a bold statement, “Trans people are beautiful. We are never going to stop existing. I’m never gonna stop being trans. A letter and a passport can’t change that. She added, “And f–k this administration.”

In her video, Hunter Schafer elaborated that she first legally changed her gender on her driver’s license when she was a teenager. Then, she followed the same procedure for other legal and government ID documents without issue. But after she lost her passport during a trip to Barcelona, she had to apply for a replacement. In the new passport, her gender was changed to “male” despite her identifying as a female.

Hunter’s TikTok video went viral online, and many have come to her support. One user commented, “This is terrible. Putting her and others in the line of fire. I will never forget this administration.” Another wrote, “They are destroying trans people’s lives. Don’t settle for this.”

This is terrible. Putting her and others in the line of fire. I will never forgive this administration. — sugarshaz👻 (@sugarshaz19) February 21, 2025

Under previous president Joe Biden, applicants had the option to choose “X” on their passports since April 2022. However, as soon as Trump took over the White House, he eradicated it through one of his many transphobic executive orders. The Republican president stated that government ID documents like visas, passports, and others will only recognize “two sexes.” It also advocates for sex assigned at birth, overusing terms like “gender identity.”