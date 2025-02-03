“Trans People Are Humans!”, Lady Gaga Slams Trump’s Inhumane Two-Gender Stance in Explosive Grammy Speech

Lady Gaga is one fiery lady! The 67th Grammy Awards were held in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, where, with more than 99 careers. Grammy nominations happen to be one of the first major events of the year under Donald Trump’s administration after he returned to the White House for his second term. Amidst Donald Trump’s radical rules and remarks surrounding wanting to “make America great again,” the Grammy’s this year did see some drama.

As Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Best Pop Duo Performance at the awards for their 2024 duet Die With A Smile, Gaga took to the stage and spoke for the transgender community while accepting the honor. “Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love. The queer community deserves to be lifted up. Music is love,” she claimed as the crows cheered into a loud applause.

Lady Gaga’s comments came after Donald Trump pushed for laws that would recognize only two genders (male and female) and that those “are not changeable.” in the nation during his inauguration ceremony last month. While most celebrities refrained from talking against Trump’s administration and his new policies, Lady Gaga’s words prove that not only is she a global pop icon for her impeccable career trajectory but also a bold and fearless woman who strongly advocates for diversity, inclusion, and equality.

Singer Alicia Keys, who won the prestigious Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, also spoke against Trump’s anti-DEI efforts and rhetoric, saying, “DEI is not a threat; it’s a gift. And the more voices, the more powerful the sound.” Similarly, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Latin pop sensation Shakira alluded to Donald Trump’s recent immigration crackdown move as she accepted the best Latin pop album: “I want to dedicate this award to all of my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved; you’re worth it, and I will always fight for you,” she added. Other winners included Beyoncé as the most nominated artist in the history of the Recording Academy.

On the contrary, Vice President JD Vance further emphasized the importance of Donald Trump’s administration implementing the deportation move to restore sovereignty in the United States. He supported the administration’s aggressive approach, arguing that bold leadership is essential to enforcing the rule of law while talking about it in an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, this has been one of the first times the Grammy Awards saw several political references from celebrities who alluded to Donald Trump’s brand new policies. This seems like quite a surprising step owing to how high-profile ceremonies were mostly apolitical last year. Furthermore, besides celebrities, Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah also took an indirect jab at President Trump. He joked, “There’s been a few changes in Washington. I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be the last time I get to host anything in this country.”