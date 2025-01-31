Selena Gomez has grabbed media attention—not for her music albums, business ventures, or news updates with her beau Benny Blanco but for her recent video on Instagram. The singer shared a heartfelt video as an Instagram Story, shedding tears over US President Donald Trump’s recent immigration policies.

She posted the video with the text “I’m sorry” and a Mexican flag emoji. Maybe you missed her now-deleted Instagram Story, posted on 27 January, but those who saw it had mixed reactions, which were intense.

Selena deleted it entirely, later adding a follow-up story that read, “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy to people.” Several well-known personalities retweeted her post and had a million things to say.

As per Cosmopolitan, Sam Parker, a man known for losing a Utah Senate seat, tweeted, “Deport Selena Gomez.” In response, Selena wrote on her Instagram Story, “Oh, Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.” Talk show host Piers Morgan chimed in, tweeting, “Posting yourself weeping over illegal immigrant criminals being deported is a new level of absurd celebrity narcissism.”

Selena Gomez shares emotional Instagram Story about the deportation of Mexican people: “All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” pic.twitter.com/il8pPXYZma — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 27, 2025

Adding to the list of people who condemned her stance was Vice President JD Vance. As per sources, in a recent interview with Fox News, Vance praised Donald Trump’s immigration policies, describing his leadership as “full speed ahead, no hesitation.”

His remarks came after the US government launched a major deportation operation on January 24, during which hundreds of migrants were arrested, with some flown out of the country by the military. Trump also announced the reopening of a high-capacity migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, designed to hold up to 30,000 detainees awaiting deportation.

JD Vance further emphasized the importance of Donald Trump’s administration implementing this move to restore sovereignty in the United States.

He supported the administration’s aggressive approach, arguing that bold leadership is essential to enforcing the rule of law. Later, he also took a jab at celebrities like Selena Gomez, criticizing what he described as misplaced priorities. Vance noted that while celebrities express sympathy for undocumented immigrants, they often ignore the devastating impact of criminal outsiders on American families.

He further mentioned being heartbroken after witnessing photos of children the same age as his own who were killed by criminals. This occurred around the same time Selena Gomez’s emotional video went viral.

Vance also reminded citizens that compassion should begin at home, stating, “As an American, your first responsibility is to your fellow citizens. That doesn’t mean we have to hate anyone, but our primary concern must always be the safety and well-being of our own people.”

It seems like JD Vance’s remarks signify that national security is more important for Trump’s government over political correctness and media relevance.

Donald Trump, who returned to the White House for his second term after his inaugural ceremony, also promised the people of America during his inaugural speech to prioritize actions on streamlining energy policies, tariffs, and economic reforms. He also announced plans to declare a “national emergency at our southern border.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OTV NEWS (@otv.news)

Meanwhile, despite the backlash for the viral video, Selena Gomez happens to be one of the only celebrities who has spoken about the mass deportations in the country. This makes many others realize that she isn’t one for shutting up to please others nor does she seem to fear receiving backlash on such opinionated political matters.