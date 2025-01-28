‘An Unwell Person’ – Megyn Kelly Slams Selena Gomez for Viral Breakdown Video

Selena Gomez is making headlines again – this time not for her sweet romance with fiancé Benny Blanco – but for a recent controversy involving her emotional reaction on social media. The star posted a video as an Instagram Story, which was deleted shortly after, where she appeared in tears while talking about a recent political occurrence in America.

This was in response to reports of 954 ICE raids happening nationwide. Following US President Donald Trump’s decision to deport illegal immigrants—one of his key issues this term—Selena Gomez took to social media to express her emotions.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, the singer was dressed in a black outfit, seemingly recording the video from her home, and shared a heartfelt message. In the clip, Selena said, “I just wanted to say that I’m so sorry. All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.” She included the text “I’m sorry” alongside a Mexican flag emoji in the Instagram Story. The post sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting her heartfelt expression while others criticized her approach. Here’s the video pic.twitter.com/xIKmcsCG2Q — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) January 27, 2025

A person posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “There is a legal way to come into the United States. Why don’t they try that?” While another user wrote, “This is heartbreaking. Can you let the woman express her emotions?? Imagine being a big artist and not being able to do anything for her people; she must feel devastated.”

Meanwhile, during a segment of The Megyn Kelly Show on Monday, podcast host Megyn criticized Selena’s video, calling it a display of emotional instability. “She’s unwell. Obviously, this is an unwell person,” Kelly said. “And by the way, anybody who takes their phone works up in tears and posts a video of themselves crying into their phone is sick.

She continued, “That’s a sick person. Tears happen. They tend to happen privately. If they happen publicly, I think you should quickly move on and recover. But I don’t understand the person who works it and tries to squeeze out more tears to make themselves look extra sad. ‘I’m really sad. I know I have hundreds of millions [of followers], but I hate this country.’”

Lastly, Kelly mocked the star, suggesting that while Gomez may have expected widespread support for standing against Donald Trump’s new orders, she was likely shocked to witness the opposite. Later, after deleting the post, the actress returned to social media with a second message as an Instagram story, that read, “Apparently it’s not OK to show empathy for people.”

Selena Gomez has deleted her emotional video crying due to Mexicans getting deported: “Apparently it’s not ok to show empathy for people” pic.twitter.com/ayTCwlxZFz — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2025

Previously, in 2019, Selena Gomez produced a Netflix documentary called Living Undocumented, the issue of immigration and the lives of eight illegal immigrant families living in the US during the Donald Trump administration was discussed. As per Mint, the increasing number of illegal immigrants has gained significant attention after the US President signed an executive order and began a crackdown on illegal immigrants.

.@karolineleavitt: “President Trump is using every lever of his executive power to secure our nation’s borders… He is sending a very clear message to the rest of the world, if you are even thinking for a single second about illegally entering our country and breaking the laws… pic.twitter.com/yMQfdcfPgY — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) January 22, 2025

Last week, the US government led by Donald Trump began the “largest mass deportation operation in history,” fulfilling one of his poll promises. Over the years, several immigrants have entered the U.S.

Mexico accounts for the highest number of illegal immigrants, with nearly 4 million people, followed by El Salvador at 750,000 and India with 725,000 immigrants.