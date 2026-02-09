Turning Point USA had its Super Bowl moment in 2026. The conservative youth organization’s “All-American Halftime Show” pulled in 6.1 million combined livestream views. However, it was overshadowed by Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Gabby Barrett, and Brantley Gilbert headlined Turning Point USA’s event, which was streamed on YouTube during the Super Bowl broadcast. The show also paid tribute to the organization’s late founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025 while speaking at a college campus in Utah. During Kid Rock’s finale, images of Kirk, his wife, Erika Kirk, and their children flashed on the video boards, accompanied by the text, “In remembrance of Charlie Kirk.”

“This is real American,” Brantley Gilbert declared, donning a “God, family, country” T-shirt.

TPUSA to Air “All-American Halftime Show” During Super Bowl Broadcast https://t.co/WIIjqRbBxB pic.twitter.com/EooiVMywe5 — Kai On Your Side🌺 (@PupScouts1) February 7, 2026

The Turning Point livestream reportedly had 4.8 million viewers previously, with conservatives such as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth saying they were tuned in. TPUSA had been pushing the show as an alternative to the NFL’s official halftime performance.

For months, however, Turning Point CEO Erika Kirk teased the event as something that could surpass the Super Bowl’s halftime audience. She argued that there was a “larger audience” for a patriotic concert than for a pop star who sang in Spanish.

But guess what? Erika Kirk did not attend the halftime show herself. Nicki Swift described Kirk’s absence as “loud,” especially as she had insisted on Fox News that the show was the kind of event her late husband believed in.

On Sunday night, however, Bad Bunny’s halftime show rewrote the rules. As the first predominantly Spanish-language headliner in Super Bowl history, the Puerto Rican star’s performance was seen by CBS News as political by presence alone. Additionally, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called Bad Bunny “one of the greatest artists in the world.” Social media and press coverage agreed.

Bad Bunny naming dozens of countries in the Americas and then holding up a football that reads “together we are America”….such an iconic Super Bowl performance wow pic.twitter.com/zU3R8WBkNL — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 9, 2026

Then came President Donald Trump’s Truth Social rant about the halftime show. On there, he complained about how he didn’t understand the lyrics or the“disgusting” dancing. But that only fueled the narrative in favor of Bad Bunny.

So, no, Turning Point USA’s show couldn’t truly interrupt the Super Bowl’s pull.

RELATED: Donald Trump Picks Mar-a-Lago Over Super Bowl With Bad Bunny Controversy Brewing