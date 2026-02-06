News

TPUSA Employee Allegedly Fired for Questioning Changes Under Erika Kirk — “Can’t Ignore How Staff Are Treated”

Published on: February 6, 2026 at 11:02 AM ET

Why has TPUSA’s post-Charlie era been so combustible?

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer & Editor
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Aubrey Laitsch, a former Turning Point USA staffer, says she was fired after questioning the organization after Charlie Kirk’s assassination | Images via LinkedIn and Flickr
Aubrey Laitsch, a former Turning Point USA staffer, says she was fired after questioning the changes in the organization | Images via LinkedIn and Flickr

A former Turning Point USA (TPUSA) staffer, Aubrey Laitsch, posted a nearly 13-minute video this week.

Laitsch worked with the communications wing of the organization for more than four years. She claims she was fired after questioning how the conservative group had changed after the assassination of its co-founder, Charlie Kirk. She described a lot of internal suspicion and several TPUSA employees being uncomfortable with the narratives surrounding Kirk’s death.

“I can’t ignore what I witnessed,” Laitsch said as she felt like she owed it to Kirk.

According to Laitsch, the trouble began when she asked about the events of September 10, 2025, aka the day Kirk was killed. She struggled to reconcile what was being reported, as she believed it didn’t add up. That eventually made her a liability.

Laitsch says she was then called to a meeting with senior Turning Point leadership, including spokesman Andrew Kolvet. There, she alleges, she was confronted with an accusation that an Uber driver told a board member that his daughter was friends with an employee who “didn’t like” Erika Kirk. The latter is Charlie Kirk’s widow and the TPUSA’s new CEO and board chair.

Laitsch was stunned to discover that she was this suspected employee. Worse yet, she was terminated.

At the time of the alleged Uber incident, she said, she had no issues with Erika Kirk. The duo had known each other since 2013 via pageant circles, though. In the video, Laitsch said she used to be inspired by Erika before Charlie’s assassination.

But now, Laitsch says, TPUSA’s culture has shifted dramatically. She said employees were being questioned about their “allegiance,” or not appearing supportive enough after Kirk’s killing, despite working under extreme emotional strain.

Last month, conservative podcaster Candace Owens also alleged that TPUSA was interrogating employees over perceived disloyalty to Erika Kirk. Owens said it was like the “Scottsdale Witch Trials,” which went viral in right-wing media circles.

Critics have thus accused Laitsch of leaking internal information to Owens or targeting the organization during a volatile moment. On the other hand, some former TPUSA affiliates praised her for speaking out.

Publicly, Erika Kirk has called for unity and not to speculate on the murder.

