Tori Spelling Spills the Beans on Her Dramatic Weight Loss: 'I Did Mounjaro'

Tori Spelling has been making headlines lately, with one of the reasons being her high-profile separation from her husband Dean McDermott and the other being her sudden weight loss. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's drastic change in appearance in her recent Instagram post, got fans worried about her health and well-being. Spelling acknowledged using weight-loss medications to shed the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Commenting on Spelling's ardent desire to go back to her pre-pregnancy physique, an insider told InTouch, "Even intermittent fasting and exercise – which Tori claimed she never does – didn't help her lose weight. While Spelling has undoubtedly gone through many hardships as of late, including losing so much of her money, it turns out that she's just one of the many stars who has admitted to taking a weight-loss drug to shed those unwanted pounds."

Tori Spelling admits using Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss after birth of 5th child.



What happened to working out? — Theresa Longo Fans (@BarkJack_) April 18, 2024

Meanwhile, Spelling admitted that she has never exercised but did try intermittent fasting. She disclosed that since fasting didn't help her lose weight, she resorted to weight-loss medications to remove those extra pounds. In a recent episode of her podcast, misSPELLING, she shared, "I did Mounjaro — and everybody admits it now. It's a different time so I don't feel, like, shamed saying that. I couldn't lose the baby weight."

She added that she had the 'thin' genes of her parents and so after giving birth to her first four children, she lost weight easily. However, when her youngest was born, it was harder for her to lose weight. "At my heaviest, I was 120 pounds my entire life." Spelling acknowledged, "And after Beau, I was 160, and I couldn't lose the weight and the doctor was like, 'It's an age thing.'" Apart from a routine of exercise and dieting, the So Notorious star's doctor suggested Mounjaro, which according to The New York Times is a diabetes medication that shares similarities with Ozempic. However, Spelling admitted she stopped using it in January, earlier this year.

On another podcast episode, Spelling went into great detail about the complex aspects of her divorce from McDermott. According to HuffPost, a nasty comment made by McDermott set off their dispute which led to him posting a statement on Instagram. The post that has since been deleted, read, "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own. We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."