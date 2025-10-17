Top Republican Warns Women to IGNORE RFK Jr’s Medical Advice After Alarming Claims Emerge

RFK Jr. made headlines by making some bizarre medical comments about women’s health. It seems like not even the top Republican in the Senate wants to recommend listening to the Trump administration’s Health Secretary for medical advice.

John Thune, the Senate Majority Leader, has recently encouraged women not to take Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s advice. This comment comes after the Health Secretary and President Donald Trump made some weird comments linking pregnant women’s Tylenol use to autism.

“I think that if I were a woman, I’d be talking to my doctor and not taking, you know, advice from RFK or any other government bureaucrat for that matter,” he told MSNBC’s Ali Vitali on Wednesday. Thune remarked after Vitali questioned him whether the Republican Party had become “a party of no dissent.”

“No, and I don’t think that’s true,” he stated, as he referred to his previous statements that he made. Thune had said earlier that he did not agree with the administration’s comments on Tylenol and the Federal Communications Commission’s threats to go after ABC over late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

“I just think that there are subjects and issues on which we have differences of opinion. I typically litigate those privately rather than publicly,” he said.

Imagine voting to confirm a guy and then telling half the country not to take his quack medical advice. https://t.co/uFVfOZeBU2 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 16, 2025

Thune expressed his concern over Kennedy’s words last month, when the Health Secretary joined the President in the Oval Office for a conference. The conference centered around warning pregnant women against the use of a popular drug.

Both Kennedy and Trump claimed that Tylenol is an active ingredient present in acetaminophen, which is partly responsible for autism. Experts quickly jumped in and pointed out that Tylenol is absolutely safe for expectant mothers. In fact, the link to autism is factually incorrect and weak.

“I’m obviously very concerned about that,” Thune later told CNN. “I think that science ought to guide these discussions, these conversations, and our decision making around our health… my view is we would be very guarded in making broad assertions and make sure that they are well grounded in science and medicine.”

Thune had voted to confirm RFK Jr’s nomination as Health Secretary in February, and Gavin Newsom made sure he reminded him of that. “Imagine voting to confirm a guy and then telling half the country not to take his quack medical advice,” the California governor said in a post on X.